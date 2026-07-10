Recent Release, "Mediocrity to Excellence," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Carmilla "Candy" Bradshaw, Challenges Leaders to Abandon Average and Pursue Excellence
Dallas, TX, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carmilla "Candy" Bradshaw has completed a new book, "Mediocrity to Excellence: Focus on Excellence. Not Mediocrity." This transformative work confronts an uncomfortable truth that resonates across boardrooms and organizations worldwide: excellence cannot coexist where mediocrity is tolerated. Rather than accepting the status quo, Bradshaw issues a direct challenge to individuals, managers, and leaders who claim to demand extraordinary results while rewarding middling performance. Her premise is deceptively simple yet revolutionary: if you want excellence, you must refuse to settle for anything less and model that commitment yourself.
With four decades of corporate leadership experience, Candy brings authentic credibility to her message. After spending twenty years cultivating excellence in corporate management, she dedicated another two decades to her calling: helping nonprofit and faith-based organizations transition from mediocrity to excellence. Her background as a certified human behavior specialist and holder of a master's degree in organizational management informs every page. She has trained thousands in personality dynamics and team performance, earning recognition as a sought-after speaker, coach, and consultant throughout the business community.
In "Mediocrity to Excellence," Bradshaw guides readers through intentional self-assessment that demands honest answers to penetrating questions: Am I meeting expectations? Do I remain fully accountable for my role and results? Do I genuinely pursue excellence in every dimension of my life? Am I equipping others to do the same? This book ultimately explores Godly Excellence, Personal Excellence, Professional Excellence, and Organizational Excellence. Readers will discover that raising standards requires both personal integrity and the courage to hold others accountable, creating ripple effects throughout entire organizations.
"Excellence is not a destination but a commitment," said Bradshaw. "This book challenges you to stop tolerating mediocrity in yourself and in those you lead, and instead champion a culture where meeting and exceeding performance becomes the only acceptable standard."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmilla "Candy" Bradshaw's conviction-driven work empowers leaders to establish uncompromising standards and inspire teams to meet them. Her message cuts through corporate jargon to address a fundamental leadership crisis—the gap between stated values and actual practice.
Readers who wish to experience this catalytic work can purchase "Mediocrity to Excellence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With four decades of corporate leadership experience, Candy brings authentic credibility to her message. After spending twenty years cultivating excellence in corporate management, she dedicated another two decades to her calling: helping nonprofit and faith-based organizations transition from mediocrity to excellence. Her background as a certified human behavior specialist and holder of a master's degree in organizational management informs every page. She has trained thousands in personality dynamics and team performance, earning recognition as a sought-after speaker, coach, and consultant throughout the business community.
In "Mediocrity to Excellence," Bradshaw guides readers through intentional self-assessment that demands honest answers to penetrating questions: Am I meeting expectations? Do I remain fully accountable for my role and results? Do I genuinely pursue excellence in every dimension of my life? Am I equipping others to do the same? This book ultimately explores Godly Excellence, Personal Excellence, Professional Excellence, and Organizational Excellence. Readers will discover that raising standards requires both personal integrity and the courage to hold others accountable, creating ripple effects throughout entire organizations.
"Excellence is not a destination but a commitment," said Bradshaw. "This book challenges you to stop tolerating mediocrity in yourself and in those you lead, and instead champion a culture where meeting and exceeding performance becomes the only acceptable standard."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carmilla "Candy" Bradshaw's conviction-driven work empowers leaders to establish uncompromising standards and inspire teams to meet them. Her message cuts through corporate jargon to address a fundamental leadership crisis—the gap between stated values and actual practice.
Readers who wish to experience this catalytic work can purchase "Mediocrity to Excellence" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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