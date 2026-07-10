Recent Release, "Walk with Me," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Brooke Evenden, Explores Choosing Divine Guidance Over Worldly Distractions
Fruitland, ID, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brooke Evenden has completed a new book, "Walk with Me," a charming narrative that invites readers into a transformative exploration of what companionship with Jesus truly means. Through vivid storytelling, this work addresses a fundamental question that resonates across generations: when faced with the allure of earthly temptations, will we remain steadfast in our faith, or will we allow our Shepherd to lead us toward purpose and peace?
Brooke drew inspiration from her own faith journey and her observations of family life. She and her husband Travis relocated from Washington to Idaho in 2017, seeking a slower, more intentional pace of living. This move deepened her spiritual reflections, and she began faithfully capturing the impressions and messages the Lord placed upon her heart. What started as personal journeys of writing have blossomed into a calling to share these divine whispers through children's literature—a gift she never anticipated would reach others so profoundly.
"Walk with Me" unfolds a stirring message about redemption, belonging, and the boundless celebration that awaits when God's children return home. Whether you've walked faithfully with the Lord throughout your lifetime or have wandered from the path, this emotionally resonant story illuminates the tenderness of divine love and reminds us that our Creator delights in our homecoming. Readers will discover how the Spirit gently calls us back, inviting us into a relationship where we are valued, guided, and cherished beyond measure.
From the author, "I believe God has given each of us a unique ability to create as He does. Through this story, I wanted to show both children and adults how beautiful and celebratory our relationship with Jesus can be when we choose to walk with Him faithfully."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Evenden's heartwarming work offers readers of all ages an uplifting reminder of God's unfailing love and grace. This story has the power to draw hearts closer to faith and kindle deeper trust in divine leadership.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Walk with Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brooke drew inspiration from her own faith journey and her observations of family life. She and her husband Travis relocated from Washington to Idaho in 2017, seeking a slower, more intentional pace of living. This move deepened her spiritual reflections, and she began faithfully capturing the impressions and messages the Lord placed upon her heart. What started as personal journeys of writing have blossomed into a calling to share these divine whispers through children's literature—a gift she never anticipated would reach others so profoundly.
"Walk with Me" unfolds a stirring message about redemption, belonging, and the boundless celebration that awaits when God's children return home. Whether you've walked faithfully with the Lord throughout your lifetime or have wandered from the path, this emotionally resonant story illuminates the tenderness of divine love and reminds us that our Creator delights in our homecoming. Readers will discover how the Spirit gently calls us back, inviting us into a relationship where we are valued, guided, and cherished beyond measure.
From the author, "I believe God has given each of us a unique ability to create as He does. Through this story, I wanted to show both children and adults how beautiful and celebratory our relationship with Jesus can be when we choose to walk with Him faithfully."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooke Evenden's heartwarming work offers readers of all ages an uplifting reminder of God's unfailing love and grace. This story has the power to draw hearts closer to faith and kindle deeper trust in divine leadership.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Walk with Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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