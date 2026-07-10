Recent Release, "Encouraging Good News Through Poetry," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Althea B. Best, Offers Verse-Based Spiritual Encouragement
Lowell, MA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Althea B. Best has completed a new book, "Encouraging Good News Through Poetry," a collection of devotional verses designed to speak directly to the human heart during seasons of struggle and uncertainty. These poems emerge from a deeply personal understanding that life encompasses both valleys and mountaintops—moments of profound sadness alongside unexpected joy, periods shadowed by doubt contrasting with seasons illuminated by hope. Drawing from her own profound experiences navigating life's complexities, Best discovered that scripture holds the answers we desperately seek, offering comfort and guidance when we need it most.
Best's journey to becoming a poet began unexpectedly in her early twenties when she wrote her first poem, "Diamonds in the Rough," while leading a Saturday evening religious class for neighborhood children. As a practical nurse with over two decades of experience, a devoted member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and a lifelong student of scripture, she has consistently sought to strengthen others through faith and teaching. Her mother, a captivating storyteller, remains her greatest inspiration—a living testament to unwavering trust in God. Born and raised in Barbados, Best grew up in a close-knit household where sharing and caring were essential values, shaping the compassionate spirit evident throughout her literary work.
"Encouraging Good News Through Poetry" explores themes of resilience, spiritual transformation, and divine faithfulness through accessible, emotionally intelligent verse. Readers will discover carefully crafted poems that speak to anxiety and encouragement, despair and restoration, loneliness and belonging. What makes this collection particularly relevant is Best's innovative incorporation of contemporary social media and digital technology references alongside timeless spiritual truths, creating bridges between ancient wisdom and modern experience. Her fervent prayer is that these verses will ignite hope, revive confidence, and provide the exact encouragement her readers need for their unique journeys.
"I wrote these poems as a gift from God to encourage, boost confidence, and revive the hope within all of us," said author Althea B. Best. "My deepest desire is to fulfill Paul's call to build one another up and to inspire you in whatever moment you are experiencing right now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Althea B. Best's spiritually rich work provides solace and strength to readers navigating life's complexities. These verses remind us that we are never alone in our struggles and that divine hope remains accessible even in our darkest hours.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Encouraging Good News Through Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Best's journey to becoming a poet began unexpectedly in her early twenties when she wrote her first poem, "Diamonds in the Rough," while leading a Saturday evening religious class for neighborhood children. As a practical nurse with over two decades of experience, a devoted member of the Church of God of Prophecy, and a lifelong student of scripture, she has consistently sought to strengthen others through faith and teaching. Her mother, a captivating storyteller, remains her greatest inspiration—a living testament to unwavering trust in God. Born and raised in Barbados, Best grew up in a close-knit household where sharing and caring were essential values, shaping the compassionate spirit evident throughout her literary work.
"Encouraging Good News Through Poetry" explores themes of resilience, spiritual transformation, and divine faithfulness through accessible, emotionally intelligent verse. Readers will discover carefully crafted poems that speak to anxiety and encouragement, despair and restoration, loneliness and belonging. What makes this collection particularly relevant is Best's innovative incorporation of contemporary social media and digital technology references alongside timeless spiritual truths, creating bridges between ancient wisdom and modern experience. Her fervent prayer is that these verses will ignite hope, revive confidence, and provide the exact encouragement her readers need for their unique journeys.
"I wrote these poems as a gift from God to encourage, boost confidence, and revive the hope within all of us," said author Althea B. Best. "My deepest desire is to fulfill Paul's call to build one another up and to inspire you in whatever moment you are experiencing right now."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Althea B. Best's spiritually rich work provides solace and strength to readers navigating life's complexities. These verses remind us that we are never alone in our struggles and that divine hope remains accessible even in our darkest hours.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Encouraging Good News Through Poetry" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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