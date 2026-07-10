Recent Release, "Jesus Walks Into a Bar," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Rome Washington, Explores Faith, Doubt, and Questions Believers and Skeptics Share
Chicago, IL, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rome Washington has completed a new book, called, "JESUS WALKS INTO A BAR," which invites readers into an honest, thoughtful conversation about Christianity that welcomes both devoted followers and those wrestling with faith. The premise is refreshingly candid: many people are tired of religious noise but remain genuinely curious about Jesus himself. Rather than offering arguments or formulas, this book cuts through the clutter to examine what Jesus actually said, what Christians have believed across centuries, and why His story continues to captivate hearts and minds today.
Washington brings remarkable depth to this exploration, drawing from over four decades of theological study and a distinguished career spanning multiple dimensions of professional and spiritual life. His academic credentials include degrees from Concordia University and Nations University, along with theological coursework at Dallas Theological Seminary. As a former Marine decorated with the Purple Heart and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and as a dedicated corporate sales executive, Washington has cultivated the discipline and insight needed to speak authentically across different worldviews.
"JESUS WALKS INTO A BAR" by Rome Washington addresses the profound questions many people quietly wonder about in today's religious landscape: Why does Christianity seem so confusing? Why do believers debate theology so passionately? What makes the figure of Jesus so fascinating to both committed Christians and thoughtful skeptics? Throughout these pages, Washington reveals what genuine faith actually looks like in ordinary life, creating a rare space where questions are not just tolerated but genuinely welcomed. Whether you arrive as a lifelong believer, a reflective skeptic, or someone simply exploring the foundations of faith, this work invites you into a conversation that honors your journey.
"I wanted to write a book that doesn't talk down to people or hide behind religious jargon," said author Rome Washington. "Faith is real, questions are valid, and Jesus deserves to be discussed honestly—not in a church library, but in the kind of real, unguarded conversations that happen when people genuinely want to understand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rome Washington's engaging work offers readers a refreshing alternative to typical religious discourse. This book demonstrates that faith conversations need not feel threatening, preachy, or disconnected from real human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "JESUS WALKS INTO A BAR" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Washington brings remarkable depth to this exploration, drawing from over four decades of theological study and a distinguished career spanning multiple dimensions of professional and spiritual life. His academic credentials include degrees from Concordia University and Nations University, along with theological coursework at Dallas Theological Seminary. As a former Marine decorated with the Purple Heart and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, and as a dedicated corporate sales executive, Washington has cultivated the discipline and insight needed to speak authentically across different worldviews.
"JESUS WALKS INTO A BAR" by Rome Washington addresses the profound questions many people quietly wonder about in today's religious landscape: Why does Christianity seem so confusing? Why do believers debate theology so passionately? What makes the figure of Jesus so fascinating to both committed Christians and thoughtful skeptics? Throughout these pages, Washington reveals what genuine faith actually looks like in ordinary life, creating a rare space where questions are not just tolerated but genuinely welcomed. Whether you arrive as a lifelong believer, a reflective skeptic, or someone simply exploring the foundations of faith, this work invites you into a conversation that honors your journey.
"I wanted to write a book that doesn't talk down to people or hide behind religious jargon," said author Rome Washington. "Faith is real, questions are valid, and Jesus deserves to be discussed honestly—not in a church library, but in the kind of real, unguarded conversations that happen when people genuinely want to understand."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rome Washington's engaging work offers readers a refreshing alternative to typical religious discourse. This book demonstrates that faith conversations need not feel threatening, preachy, or disconnected from real human experience.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "JESUS WALKS INTO A BAR" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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