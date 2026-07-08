TBM Council Launches 2026 State of TBM Survey
Global study expands focus into AI value realization, organizational culture, and change leadership.
Bellevue, WA, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Technology Business Management (TBM) Council today officially launched the 2026 State of TBM survey. Now in its sixth year, this annual study serves as the world’s most comprehensive benchmark for technology and finance leaders optimizing IT investments and aligning tech strategy with corporate goals.
The 2026 research pivots from basic cost transparency toward how modern enterprises adapt their operating models to drive tangible business value. Key focus areas include:
AI Value Realization: Funding, governing, and measuring returns on AI investments.
Operating Model Integration: The convergence of TBM with FinOps and Agile product funding.
Culture & Change Leadership: Overcoming silos to align business, tech, and finance teams.
Expanded Governance: Tracking TBM’s footprint in sustainability and risk management.
“The State of TBM program is one of the ways we understand how organizations are advancing their ability to model and manage the full value of technology,” said Justin Mann, Head of Standards, Research, & Education at the TBM Council. “This year, we are looking more deeply at how organizations are building fully burdened financial models across labor, infrastructure, depreciation, contracts, cloud, software, and other technology costs — especially as they plan and govern complex AI solutions. That includes understanding whether teams can model scenarios such as training on-premises versus in the public cloud, or forecasting the cost of inference across different environments. We are also examining how TBM is evolving as an umbrella framework for technology value management, connecting financial models with other dimensions of value such as cybersecurity, experience, sustainability, and standards including FinOps, NIST, and ServiceNow’s CSDM.”
Benchmark data from the previous 2025 report underscores the strategic necessity of TBM:
81% of tech executives view TBM as essential to their operating model.
79% report measurably improved investment decisions.
55% have fully integrated TBM and FinOps practices.
Technology, business, and finance leaders are invited to participate in the 30-minute survey. Upon completion, participants can choose between a $100 discount code for the new TBM Training & Certification eStore (launching July 2026) or 20% off registration for the TBM Conference 2026 in Miami. Respondents also receive early access to the findings.
To take the survey, visit www.tbmcouncil.org.
About the TBM Council
The TBM Council is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of Technology Business Management. It sets global standards, provides educational programs, and hosts professional certifications to help leaders manage the business of IT.
The 2026 research pivots from basic cost transparency toward how modern enterprises adapt their operating models to drive tangible business value. Key focus areas include:
AI Value Realization: Funding, governing, and measuring returns on AI investments.
Operating Model Integration: The convergence of TBM with FinOps and Agile product funding.
Culture & Change Leadership: Overcoming silos to align business, tech, and finance teams.
Expanded Governance: Tracking TBM’s footprint in sustainability and risk management.
“The State of TBM program is one of the ways we understand how organizations are advancing their ability to model and manage the full value of technology,” said Justin Mann, Head of Standards, Research, & Education at the TBM Council. “This year, we are looking more deeply at how organizations are building fully burdened financial models across labor, infrastructure, depreciation, contracts, cloud, software, and other technology costs — especially as they plan and govern complex AI solutions. That includes understanding whether teams can model scenarios such as training on-premises versus in the public cloud, or forecasting the cost of inference across different environments. We are also examining how TBM is evolving as an umbrella framework for technology value management, connecting financial models with other dimensions of value such as cybersecurity, experience, sustainability, and standards including FinOps, NIST, and ServiceNow’s CSDM.”
Benchmark data from the previous 2025 report underscores the strategic necessity of TBM:
81% of tech executives view TBM as essential to their operating model.
79% report measurably improved investment decisions.
55% have fully integrated TBM and FinOps practices.
Technology, business, and finance leaders are invited to participate in the 30-minute survey. Upon completion, participants can choose between a $100 discount code for the new TBM Training & Certification eStore (launching July 2026) or 20% off registration for the TBM Conference 2026 in Miami. Respondents also receive early access to the findings.
To take the survey, visit www.tbmcouncil.org.
About the TBM Council
The TBM Council is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of Technology Business Management. It sets global standards, provides educational programs, and hosts professional certifications to help leaders manage the business of IT.
Contact
TBM CouncilContact
Jasmine Ellsworth
509-590-3710
www.tbmcouncil.org
Jasmine Ellsworth
509-590-3710
www.tbmcouncil.org
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