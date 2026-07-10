Recent Release, "A Year on Bon Air Drive," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Jane Albrecht Yates Captures Nostalgic Childhood Memories from Early 1960s Ohio
New Castle, PA, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jane Albrecht Yates has completed a new book, "A Year on Bon Air Drive," which transports readers back to 1961 in her hometown of Sidney, Ohio. The story follows nine-year-old Janie as she navigates the simple yet profound experiences of growing up on her tree-lined street. From struggling with arithmetic lessons to exploring the scenic banks of the Great Miami River with her best friend, Janie discovers that childhood offers endless opportunities for adventure and growth when you know where to look.
Drawing from her extensive background as an elementary reading specialist spanning more than two decades, Yates brings authentic understanding to the world of childhood development and discovery. Her professional experience working with young readers informs every page, creating a narrative that genuinely resonates with how children learn, play, and dream. This foundation allows her to craft a story that honors the innocence of youth while celebrating the small moments that shape who we become.
In "A Year on Bon Air Drive," Yates explores the timeless themes of family, friendship, and personal growth during a specific historical moment. Readers will witness how promises kept by caring parents can unlock new possibilities, how seasonal changes bring fresh excitement, and how the ordinary days of childhood—whether spent in classrooms or by riverside banks—hold profound significance. This cherished portrait of mid-century American childhood speaks directly to young readers today, inviting them to recognize the magic in their own journeys.
"I wanted to honor the gift of my own childhood and the wonderful place where I grew up," said Yates. "By sharing Janie's year on Bon Air Drive, I hope children today will find their own adventures meaningful and remember that growing up in any time and place is truly special."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Albrecht Yates's engaging work celebrates the wonder of childhood through an accessible, character-driven narrative. Young readers will discover that their own lives, like Janie's, contain stories worth savoring.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "A Year on Bon Air Drive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her extensive background as an elementary reading specialist spanning more than two decades, Yates brings authentic understanding to the world of childhood development and discovery. Her professional experience working with young readers informs every page, creating a narrative that genuinely resonates with how children learn, play, and dream. This foundation allows her to craft a story that honors the innocence of youth while celebrating the small moments that shape who we become.
In "A Year on Bon Air Drive," Yates explores the timeless themes of family, friendship, and personal growth during a specific historical moment. Readers will witness how promises kept by caring parents can unlock new possibilities, how seasonal changes bring fresh excitement, and how the ordinary days of childhood—whether spent in classrooms or by riverside banks—hold profound significance. This cherished portrait of mid-century American childhood speaks directly to young readers today, inviting them to recognize the magic in their own journeys.
"I wanted to honor the gift of my own childhood and the wonderful place where I grew up," said Yates. "By sharing Janie's year on Bon Air Drive, I hope children today will find their own adventures meaningful and remember that growing up in any time and place is truly special."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Albrecht Yates's engaging work celebrates the wonder of childhood through an accessible, character-driven narrative. Young readers will discover that their own lives, like Janie's, contain stories worth savoring.
Readers who wish to experience this heartwarming work can purchase "A Year on Bon Air Drive" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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