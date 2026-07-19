Acculift Donates to Dogs For Our Brave, Helps Support Rescue Dogs and Wounded Veterans
St. Louis, MO, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Engineer-led and female-owned Acculift Foundation Repair made its first donation of the Lifting Our Communities quarterly giveback initiative. They donated $1,500 to Dogs For Our Brave, a nonprofit organization that provides professionally trained service dogs, rescued from local shelters, at no cost to wounded veterans who have honorably served our country.
"Businesses thrive because of the communities that support them," said Karen Wilson, CEO of Acculift Foundation Repair. "Lifting Our Communities is our way of giving back, and we're proud to support an organization that's creating brighter futures."
Funds will support the nonprofit’s day-to-day operations with a focus on its training program. The 18-month training program prepares dogs to become invaluable companions, offering both practical skills and emotional support.
Dogs For Our Brave covers all training, food, equipment, and veterinary care expenses for each service dog throughout its lifetime. When the dog retires, the organization provides the veteran with another service dog.
Founded in 2014 by Andy and Marylynn Gladstein in California, the nonprofit organization is headquartered in St. Louis and serves veterans nationwide. To date, they have placed 40 dogs with veterans, and they currently serve 15 veteran service dog teams coast to coast. For more information about Dogs For Our Brave, please visit https://www.dfob.org/.
About Acculift Foundation Repair
Acculift Foundation Repair has been serving St. Louis since 1985, providing structural and waterproofing solutions backed by licensed engineers. The team specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and addressing both concrete and corrosion challenges. Every residential and commercial property is inspected carefully, and repair plans are customized to ensure long-term safety and value. For more information, please visit https://acculiftfr.com/.
"Businesses thrive because of the communities that support them," said Karen Wilson, CEO of Acculift Foundation Repair. "Lifting Our Communities is our way of giving back, and we're proud to support an organization that's creating brighter futures."
Funds will support the nonprofit’s day-to-day operations with a focus on its training program. The 18-month training program prepares dogs to become invaluable companions, offering both practical skills and emotional support.
Dogs For Our Brave covers all training, food, equipment, and veterinary care expenses for each service dog throughout its lifetime. When the dog retires, the organization provides the veteran with another service dog.
Founded in 2014 by Andy and Marylynn Gladstein in California, the nonprofit organization is headquartered in St. Louis and serves veterans nationwide. To date, they have placed 40 dogs with veterans, and they currently serve 15 veteran service dog teams coast to coast. For more information about Dogs For Our Brave, please visit https://www.dfob.org/.
About Acculift Foundation Repair
Acculift Foundation Repair has been serving St. Louis since 1985, providing structural and waterproofing solutions backed by licensed engineers. The team specializes in foundation repair, basement waterproofing, and addressing both concrete and corrosion challenges. Every residential and commercial property is inspected carefully, and repair plans are customized to ensure long-term safety and value. For more information, please visit https://acculiftfr.com/.
Contact
Acculift Foundation RepairContact
Karen Wilson
(636) 561-2633
https://acculiftfr.com/
Karen Wilson
(636) 561-2633
https://acculiftfr.com/
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