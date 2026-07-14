PrivacyScrubber Launches Zero-Trust MCP Server to Redact PII in AI IDEs
PrivacyScrubber introduces a local-only Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, allowing developers to scrub PII from AI prompts directly inside Cursor & Windsurf.
Austin, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PrivacyScrubber, the pioneer in zero-server data protection for generative AI, today announced the launch of its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The open-source server allows developers to sanitize Personally Identifiable Information (PII), proprietary credentials, and API keys locally in real-time before they are transmitted to large language models (LLMs) inside AI-powered IDEs like Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Desktop.
As enterprise adoption of AI coding assistants accelerates, software developers frequently copy-paste database schemas, customer records, and system logs containing sensitive PII into AI interfaces for debugging. Under regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2, transmitting this data to public cloud models constitutes a severe compliance violation and a leak of corporate intellectual property.
PrivacyScrubber addresses this vulnerability via its Zero-Trust Data Sanitization (ZTDS) architecture. Running entirely on the user's local machine, the new MCP server intercepts prompts inside the editor, replacing sensitive emails, names, phone numbers, and keys with secure token placeholders (e.g., [EMAIL_1], [NAME_2]). After the AI generates a response, the developer can run a local "reverse scrub" to restore the original values.
Key Features of the PrivacyScrubber Launch:
1. 100% Local Processing (Airplane Mode Verified): All redaction, regex profiling, and text sanitization occur in local RAM. No data is stored, logged, or sent to external servers, satisfying CISO and security review requirements.
2. Native IDE Integration: Developers can install the MCP server with a single command via npm (npx -y @privacyscrubber/mcp-server) or through Smithery.ai. It integrates natively with the tools panel of Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Desktop.
3. Reversible Tokenization: Replaces sensitive data with placeholder tokens and safely restores the original values locally in the developer's workspace when requested.
"Our MCP server bridges the gap between high-security compliance and frictionless developer workflows," said Ilya Sibiryakov, Founder of PrivacyScrubber. "Developers should not have to choose between writing secure code and using AI assistants. By keeping all PII redaction local, we offer a Zero-Trust solution that runs entirely at the edge."
Availability and Pricing:
PrivacyScrubber's MCP server is open-source and available on GitHub under the MIT license at https://github.com/moxno/privacyscrubber-mcp. The main browser-based PrivacyScrubber utility is free for standard text sanitization. A PRO tier is available as a $110 lifetime license (one-time fee), and a flat-rate Teams tier is offered at $99/month for unlimited seats, featuring Argon2id-secured session handoffs.
As enterprise adoption of AI coding assistants accelerates, software developers frequently copy-paste database schemas, customer records, and system logs containing sensitive PII into AI interfaces for debugging. Under regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2, transmitting this data to public cloud models constitutes a severe compliance violation and a leak of corporate intellectual property.
PrivacyScrubber addresses this vulnerability via its Zero-Trust Data Sanitization (ZTDS) architecture. Running entirely on the user's local machine, the new MCP server intercepts prompts inside the editor, replacing sensitive emails, names, phone numbers, and keys with secure token placeholders (e.g., [EMAIL_1], [NAME_2]). After the AI generates a response, the developer can run a local "reverse scrub" to restore the original values.
Key Features of the PrivacyScrubber Launch:
1. 100% Local Processing (Airplane Mode Verified): All redaction, regex profiling, and text sanitization occur in local RAM. No data is stored, logged, or sent to external servers, satisfying CISO and security review requirements.
2. Native IDE Integration: Developers can install the MCP server with a single command via npm (npx -y @privacyscrubber/mcp-server) or through Smithery.ai. It integrates natively with the tools panel of Cursor, Windsurf, and Claude Desktop.
3. Reversible Tokenization: Replaces sensitive data with placeholder tokens and safely restores the original values locally in the developer's workspace when requested.
"Our MCP server bridges the gap between high-security compliance and frictionless developer workflows," said Ilya Sibiryakov, Founder of PrivacyScrubber. "Developers should not have to choose between writing secure code and using AI assistants. By keeping all PII redaction local, we offer a Zero-Trust solution that runs entirely at the edge."
Availability and Pricing:
PrivacyScrubber's MCP server is open-source and available on GitHub under the MIT license at https://github.com/moxno/privacyscrubber-mcp. The main browser-based PrivacyScrubber utility is free for standard text sanitization. A PRO tier is available as a $110 lifetime license (one-time fee), and a flat-rate Teams tier is offered at $99/month for unlimited seats, featuring Argon2id-secured session handoffs.
Contact
PrivacyScrubberContact
Ilya Sibiryakov
+972 54 867-8180
https://privacyscrubber.com
Ilya Sibiryakov
+972 54 867-8180
https://privacyscrubber.com
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