W.L. Martin Home Designs Releases New Collection of Tiny Homes, Duplex Plans, and Single Family Designs Built to Save Developers Time and Money
Jacksonville, FL, July 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- W.L. Martin Home Designs is proud to announce the release of an all-new collection of home plans spanning tiny homes, innovative duplex designs, and single family homes, all engineered around the company's core "Affordable by Design" philosophy. The new plans are immediately available for direct purchase at wlmartinhomes.com, giving developers, spec builders, and investors instant access to construction-ready designs with no custom design wait times and no architectural back-and-forth before breaking ground.
The new collection was developed in direct response to what developers across the country are experiencing on the ground: rising material costs, shrinking lot inventories, and a housing shortage that NAHB estimates at roughly 1.2 million units nationwide. Each new plan was designed from the start to minimize material waste, reduce framing complexity, and fit efficiently on today's tighter lots. Developers who have built from previous W.L. Martin Home Designs plans have reported measurable savings on material costs and construction timelines compared to custom-designed alternatives, and where a custom architect might take three to six months to produce permit-ready drawings, a W.L. Martin plan is construction-ready from the moment of purchase, compressing the pre-construction timeline from months down to days and eliminating thousands of dollars in design fees before a single foundation is poured.
The new duplex plans represent some of the most innovative multi-family designs W.L. Martin Home Designs has released to date, offering developers two fully livable units on a single lot footprint with open-concept living zones, island kitchens, private primary suites, and the company's signature pantry and laundry combination room in select designs. The single family and tiny home plans round out the release with options spanning compact ADU-ready layouts under 800 square feet all the way up to four-bedroom designs with studies, game rooms, and flexible bonus spaces. "We design every plan with the builder and the buyer both in mind," said Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs. "Affordable by Design is not just a slogan. It is the standard every plan in our collection is held to before it ever goes to market."
All new plans join an existing library at wlmartinhomes.com spanning tiny homes, duplex plans, single family homes, farmhouse designs, contemporary layouts, open-concept plans, and closed-concept designs. Every plan is listed with square footage, bedroom and bathroom counts, garage configuration, and pricing upfront, and each is available for direct purchase with no quote requests and no waiting on a callback. For more information or to browse the full collection, visit https://www.wlmartinhomes.com.
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs, has been designing homes since 1983. He founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986, originally designing homes for contractors and homeowners in northern Florida, and he also built homes for several years after obtaining his building license. As demand for his plans grew, he returned to designing exclusively. Martin's work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness. For more information on the new plan collection or to explore the full library, visit wlmartinhomes.com.
The new collection was developed in direct response to what developers across the country are experiencing on the ground: rising material costs, shrinking lot inventories, and a housing shortage that NAHB estimates at roughly 1.2 million units nationwide. Each new plan was designed from the start to minimize material waste, reduce framing complexity, and fit efficiently on today's tighter lots. Developers who have built from previous W.L. Martin Home Designs plans have reported measurable savings on material costs and construction timelines compared to custom-designed alternatives, and where a custom architect might take three to six months to produce permit-ready drawings, a W.L. Martin plan is construction-ready from the moment of purchase, compressing the pre-construction timeline from months down to days and eliminating thousands of dollars in design fees before a single foundation is poured.
The new duplex plans represent some of the most innovative multi-family designs W.L. Martin Home Designs has released to date, offering developers two fully livable units on a single lot footprint with open-concept living zones, island kitchens, private primary suites, and the company's signature pantry and laundry combination room in select designs. The single family and tiny home plans round out the release with options spanning compact ADU-ready layouts under 800 square feet all the way up to four-bedroom designs with studies, game rooms, and flexible bonus spaces. "We design every plan with the builder and the buyer both in mind," said Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs. "Affordable by Design is not just a slogan. It is the standard every plan in our collection is held to before it ever goes to market."
All new plans join an existing library at wlmartinhomes.com spanning tiny homes, duplex plans, single family homes, farmhouse designs, contemporary layouts, open-concept plans, and closed-concept designs. Every plan is listed with square footage, bedroom and bathroom counts, garage configuration, and pricing upfront, and each is available for direct purchase with no quote requests and no waiting on a callback. For more information or to browse the full collection, visit https://www.wlmartinhomes.com.
About W.L. Martin Home Designs
Bill Martin, president of W.L. Martin Home Designs, has been designing homes since 1983. He founded W.L. Martin Home Designs in 1986, originally designing homes for contractors and homeowners in northern Florida, and he also built homes for several years after obtaining his building license. As demand for his plans grew, he returned to designing exclusively. Martin's work reflects a balance of cost-effective construction methods and architectural creativity, with an emphasis on traditional curb appeal, well-proportioned elevations, and outdoor living spaces such as front and rear porches. His designs prioritize efficient use of square footage, minimizing wasted space and incorporating practical dimensions that help reduce jobsite waste while maximizing livability and perceived spaciousness. For more information on the new plan collection or to explore the full library, visit wlmartinhomes.com.
Contact
W.L. Martin Home DesignsContact
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
Bill Martin
850 907-0900
https://wlmartinhomes.com/
Categories