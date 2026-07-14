Author Alfred Clark’s New Book, "The Divine Process," Offers Readers a Deeper Understanding of the Teachings of Christ in Their Daily Lives
Recent release “The Divine Process” from Covenant Books author Alfred Clark invites readers to embark on a transformative journey through the profound spiritual conflict ignited by humanity’s first disobedience.
Granada Hills, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alfred Clark, an ordained evangelist, entrepreneur, and mentor with a passion for revealing the connection between biblical truth, human design, and daily living, has completed his new book, “The Divine Process”: an insightful work that allows readers to explore the divine choice between life and death, as revealed through the teachings of Christ, who fulfilled the law and offers a new covenant of internal transformation.
Drawing from decades of experience in ministry, business leadership, and personal development, Alfred has dedicated his life to helping others understand the spiritual and physiological systems that govern transformation. As the creator of “The Divine Process,” he equips readers to overcome inner conflict, renew their minds, and live in alignment with God’s original design for life, peace, and purpose.
Author Alfred writes, “God warned Adam, ‘If you eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, you will surely die.’ When Adam and Eve disobeyed and ate the fruit, it opened the door for the enemy to gain influence, and humanity became burdened with a guilty conscience. The knowledge of good and evil awakened a war within—a spiritual conflict now rooted in the mind of mankind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alfred Clark’s new book inspires readers to discover how aligning your heart and mind with God’s presence can lead to peace, healing, and the realization of the “heaven within.”
Readers can purchase “The Divine Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Drawing from decades of experience in ministry, business leadership, and personal development, Alfred has dedicated his life to helping others understand the spiritual and physiological systems that govern transformation. As the creator of “The Divine Process,” he equips readers to overcome inner conflict, renew their minds, and live in alignment with God’s original design for life, peace, and purpose.
Author Alfred writes, “God warned Adam, ‘If you eat from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, you will surely die.’ When Adam and Eve disobeyed and ate the fruit, it opened the door for the enemy to gain influence, and humanity became burdened with a guilty conscience. The knowledge of good and evil awakened a war within—a spiritual conflict now rooted in the mind of mankind.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alfred Clark’s new book inspires readers to discover how aligning your heart and mind with God’s presence can lead to peace, healing, and the realization of the “heaven within.”
Readers can purchase “The Divine Process” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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