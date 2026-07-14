Recent Release, "A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul," from Covenant Books Author Trina M. Carter-Edwards, Explores the Path to Emotional and Spiritual Healing
Clifton Forge, VA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trina M. Carter-Edwards has completed a new book, "A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul" — a captivating exploration of her personal journey to overcome emotional wounds and deepen her relationship with God. The author's background as an active member of the First Church of God in Christ, as well as her studies in Christian leadership, have equipped her with a profound understanding of the spiritual dimensions of healing.
Minister Trina Carter-Edwards was born and raised in Clifton Forge, Virginia, and is a single mother to her son and daughter. Her dedication to her faith community and her calling to serve as a missionary and evangelist have been central to her life's experiences.
"A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul" by Trina M. Carter-Edwards invites readers to embark on a stirring exploration of the author's transformative path to emotional and spiritual wholeness. Readers will discover how to overcome the burdens of unforgiveness, brokenness, and past hurts, and find the courage to let go and heal, ultimately strengthening their own faith.
Author Trina M. Carter-Edwards shares, "This book is the culmination of my personal experiences and the lessons I've learned on the road to spiritual and emotional healing. I hope it will inspire others to find their own path to wholeness and deepen their relationship with God."
Published by Covenant Books, Trina M. Carter-Edwards's insightful work offers readers a practical and faith-filled guide to navigating the journey of healing. This thought-provoking book will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Minister Trina Carter-Edwards was born and raised in Clifton Forge, Virginia, and is a single mother to her son and daughter. Her dedication to her faith community and her calling to serve as a missionary and evangelist have been central to her life's experiences.
"A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul" by Trina M. Carter-Edwards invites readers to embark on a stirring exploration of the author's transformative path to emotional and spiritual wholeness. Readers will discover how to overcome the burdens of unforgiveness, brokenness, and past hurts, and find the courage to let go and heal, ultimately strengthening their own faith.
Author Trina M. Carter-Edwards shares, "This book is the culmination of my personal experiences and the lessons I've learned on the road to spiritual and emotional healing. I hope it will inspire others to find their own path to wholeness and deepen their relationship with God."
Published by Covenant Books, Trina M. Carter-Edwards's insightful work offers readers a practical and faith-filled guide to navigating the journey of healing. This thought-provoking book will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on all who encounter its pages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "A Healing Word for the Heart, Mind, and Soul" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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