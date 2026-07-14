Author Robert Holliday’s New Book, "Layla Rose Holliday," is a Heartfelt Collection That Aims to Inspire Young Readers to Develop an Interest in Art and Creativity
Recent release “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” from Covenant Books author Robert Holliday follows the author’s granddaughter Layla Rose as she learns about different famous artists and works to create artwork of her own. From Picasso to David Hockney, readers will follow along and discover the joy of creativity and artistic expression.
Eden, UT, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robert Holliday, a proud grandfather who worked as an educator for thirty-six years, has completed his new book, “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby”: a riveting story that features the author’s granddaughter, Layla, as she attends art classes and learns all about different artists and creates her own work.
“Once each week Layla, age five, attended an off-campus art class,” writes Holliday. “The artists in residence would highlight a famous artist, display their work, and give a history of who they are.
“Then, each student would go to their desk and draw what they think that artist would draw or paint. Layla’s interpretations are shown herein for your appreciation. Enjoy her work and perhaps encourage your youngster to go forth and follow her lead.
“Hopefully, they will lead to an appreciation and spark an interest for your child to do the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Holliday’s new book is sure to inspire readers of all ages to embark on their own artistic journey, encouraging creativity and imagination beyond a keyboard or the internet. Proceeds from “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” will go to support Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization which is committed to ending veteran homelessness nationwide.
Readers can purchase “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Once each week Layla, age five, attended an off-campus art class,” writes Holliday. “The artists in residence would highlight a famous artist, display their work, and give a history of who they are.
“Then, each student would go to their desk and draw what they think that artist would draw or paint. Layla’s interpretations are shown herein for your appreciation. Enjoy her work and perhaps encourage your youngster to go forth and follow her lead.
“Hopefully, they will lead to an appreciation and spark an interest for your child to do the same.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Holliday’s new book is sure to inspire readers of all ages to embark on their own artistic journey, encouraging creativity and imagination beyond a keyboard or the internet. Proceeds from “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” will go to support Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization which is committed to ending veteran homelessness nationwide.
Readers can purchase “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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