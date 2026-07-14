Author Robert Holliday’s New Book, "Layla Rose Holliday," is a Heartfelt Collection That Aims to Inspire Young Readers to Develop an Interest in Art and Creativity

Recent release “Layla Rose Holliday: Taking Chances with a Brush—with a Little Help from Grandpa Bobby” from Covenant Books author Robert Holliday follows the author’s granddaughter Layla Rose as she learns about different famous artists and works to create artwork of her own. From Picasso to David Hockney, readers will follow along and discover the joy of creativity and artistic expression.