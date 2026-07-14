Recent Release, "Inside Your Dreams II," from Covenant Books Author Sharay Mungin Mosley, Explores How Surrendering to God's Timing Transforms Anxiety Into Abundant Hope
Hopkins, SC, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sharay Mungin Mosley has completed a new book, "Inside Your Dreams II: Rise Like Helium," a devotional that addresses the exhausting pressure of modern living and the false belief that we must constantly strive to meet the world's demands. Through candid reflection on her own journey, she unveils how focusing on our personal timelines often blinds us to the intricate details of God's design working on our behalf. The narrative weaves together life lessons and revelations that illuminate the sacred moments we overlook while chasing our own agendas, inviting readers to discover an alternative path paved with divine wisdom.
Drawing from her authentic calling as a teacher and faith leader, Mosley brings credibility and sincerity to her message about God's refreshing wonder. Her dedication to igniting people with God's promises shines throughout this work, as she candidly shares her own experiences navigating pain, discomfort, and failed plans. Through her organization, Inside Your Dreams Inc., she has already touched countless lives by helping them recognize divine love and purpose, and this devotional extends that transformative ministry to new readers seeking genuine spiritual guidance.
"Inside Your Dreams II" addresses the universal struggles of anxiety, overwhelm, and frustration by teaching readers to recognize how every circumstance—even the trials—works together for their ultimate good. The devotional offers practical wisdom grounded in Scripture, showing how transformation from hardship to triumph becomes possible when we align our dreams with God's will. Readers will discover that victory in Christ emerges not from rushing ahead, but from trusting the intricate details of a loving Father's plan.
"This devotional emerged from my desire to help others find peace in God's timing rather than exhaustion in their own," said Mosley. "I want readers to experience the freedom that comes from surrendering control and embracing the beautiful details of God's purpose for their lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharay Mungin Mosley's spiritually enriching work offers solace and direction for those weary from striving. This devotional equips believers with biblical hope and practical encouragement to live victoriously in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Inside Your Dreams II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from her authentic calling as a teacher and faith leader, Mosley brings credibility and sincerity to her message about God's refreshing wonder. Her dedication to igniting people with God's promises shines throughout this work, as she candidly shares her own experiences navigating pain, discomfort, and failed plans. Through her organization, Inside Your Dreams Inc., she has already touched countless lives by helping them recognize divine love and purpose, and this devotional extends that transformative ministry to new readers seeking genuine spiritual guidance.
"Inside Your Dreams II" addresses the universal struggles of anxiety, overwhelm, and frustration by teaching readers to recognize how every circumstance—even the trials—works together for their ultimate good. The devotional offers practical wisdom grounded in Scripture, showing how transformation from hardship to triumph becomes possible when we align our dreams with God's will. Readers will discover that victory in Christ emerges not from rushing ahead, but from trusting the intricate details of a loving Father's plan.
"This devotional emerged from my desire to help others find peace in God's timing rather than exhaustion in their own," said Mosley. "I want readers to experience the freedom that comes from surrendering control and embracing the beautiful details of God's purpose for their lives."
Published by Covenant Books, Sharay Mungin Mosley's spiritually enriching work offers solace and direction for those weary from striving. This devotional equips believers with biblical hope and practical encouragement to live victoriously in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Inside Your Dreams II" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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