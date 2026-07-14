Recent Release, "FROM THE LAST DAYS OF DARKNESS THROUGH THE FIRST DAY OF LIGHT," from Covenant Books Offers an Intimate Portrayal of Christianity's Most Pivotal Moment
Blue Ash, OH, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr. have created a stirring novel that reimagines the Passion and Resurrection of Jesus through the eyes of Saint John the apostle. Drawing principally from the Gospel of Saint John, this fictional account unfolds across four sacred days—Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday—inviting readers to experience the crucifixion and resurrection as the apostles themselves witnessed them. The narrative captures the confusion and dread that gripped Christ's followers as these monumental events transpired, while also depicting the agonizing suffering Jesus endured for humanity's redemption.
Both authors bring distinguished backgrounds to this work. Mike Sr. graduated with highest honors from the University of Cincinnati and ranked in the top five percent of his class from The Ohio State University College of Law. He spent his professional career crafting legal briefs, memoranda, and intricate contracts. Mike Jr. earned his degree with the highest honors from The Ohio State University and currently writes grant requests for charitable organizations. Their combined expertise in precise, impactful writing infuses this narrative with authenticity and theological depth.
"FROM THE LAST DAYS OF DARKNESS THROUGH THE FIRST DAY OF LIGHT" by Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr. explores profound themes of faith, sacrifice, and spiritual transformation during Christianity's most sacred period. Readers will discover a visceral account of the apostles' emotional turmoil alongside vivid depictions of Christ's redemptive passion. This work aims to deepen each reader's connection to Jesus and illuminate the profound significance of these transformative days through Saint John's perspective.
Said authors Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr., "Our hope and prayer is that this book will bring each reader closer to Jesus by helping them understand what the apostles experienced as these extraordinary events unfolded before them."
Published by Covenant Books, Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr.'s faith-filled work offers readers a spiritually resonant journey through Christianity's most consequential moments. This novel deepens understanding of Jesus's sacrifice and strengthens spiritual devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "FROM THE LAST DAYS OF DARKNESS THROUGH THE FIRST DAY OF LIGHT" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Both authors bring distinguished backgrounds to this work. Mike Sr. graduated with highest honors from the University of Cincinnati and ranked in the top five percent of his class from The Ohio State University College of Law. He spent his professional career crafting legal briefs, memoranda, and intricate contracts. Mike Jr. earned his degree with the highest honors from The Ohio State University and currently writes grant requests for charitable organizations. Their combined expertise in precise, impactful writing infuses this narrative with authenticity and theological depth.
"FROM THE LAST DAYS OF DARKNESS THROUGH THE FIRST DAY OF LIGHT" by Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr. explores profound themes of faith, sacrifice, and spiritual transformation during Christianity's most sacred period. Readers will discover a visceral account of the apostles' emotional turmoil alongside vivid depictions of Christ's redemptive passion. This work aims to deepen each reader's connection to Jesus and illuminate the profound significance of these transformative days through Saint John's perspective.
Said authors Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr., "Our hope and prayer is that this book will bring each reader closer to Jesus by helping them understand what the apostles experienced as these extraordinary events unfolded before them."
Published by Covenant Books, Michael Haverkamp Sr. and Michael Haverkamp Jr.'s faith-filled work offers readers a spiritually resonant journey through Christianity's most consequential moments. This novel deepens understanding of Jesus's sacrifice and strengthens spiritual devotion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "FROM THE LAST DAYS OF DARKNESS THROUGH THE FIRST DAY OF LIGHT" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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