Recent Release, "Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John," from Covenant Books Author Jerry Frank, Explores Profound Christological Themes Through Pastoral Reflection
Dallas, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Frank has completed a new book, "Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John," offering readers a pastoral reflection on key passages from the fourth Gospel. At its heart, this work examines Jesus's significance for those who place their faith in him, diving deep into the theological richness that distinguishes John's account from other New Testament writings. The book traces how diverse believers throughout the Gospel—from John the Baptist to Mary Magdalene, from the Samaritan woman to the man born blind—each embody distinct expressions of faith in Jesus, revealing the multifaceted nature of belief itself.
Frank brings decades of ministerial experience to this scholarly yet accessible exploration. His background spans teaching, counseling, founding homes for troubled youths, campus ministry, and pastoral leadership across multiple parishes. With master's degrees in theology, counseling, and spirituality, Frank combines academic rigor with pastoral sensitivity, creating a work that resonates with both scholarly and devotional audiences. His extensive experience in lay ministry coordination and deacon formation programs deepens his understanding of how believers encounter Christ.
"Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John" invites readers into transformative encounters with Jesus as revealed through John's Gospel. By examining the varied witnesses of faith presented throughout this fourth Gospel, readers will discover how different believers—each facing unique circumstances and spiritual questions—respond to Jesus's presence and teaching. This spiritually enriching study illuminates the Gospel's profound Christology while demonstrating how faith takes root and flourishes across diverse human experiences.
"I wanted to help readers see how John's Gospel presents Jesus in ways that speak to our deepest questions about faith and meaning," said Frank.
Published by Covenant Books, Jerry Frank's theologically grounded work equips believers with deeper understanding of Christ's significance. This reflection strengthens faith and clarifies the Gospel's timeless relevance for contemporary disciples.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Frank brings decades of ministerial experience to this scholarly yet accessible exploration. His background spans teaching, counseling, founding homes for troubled youths, campus ministry, and pastoral leadership across multiple parishes. With master's degrees in theology, counseling, and spirituality, Frank combines academic rigor with pastoral sensitivity, creating a work that resonates with both scholarly and devotional audiences. His extensive experience in lay ministry coordination and deacon formation programs deepens his understanding of how believers encounter Christ.
"Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John" invites readers into transformative encounters with Jesus as revealed through John's Gospel. By examining the varied witnesses of faith presented throughout this fourth Gospel, readers will discover how different believers—each facing unique circumstances and spiritual questions—respond to Jesus's presence and teaching. This spiritually enriching study illuminates the Gospel's profound Christology while demonstrating how faith takes root and flourishes across diverse human experiences.
"I wanted to help readers see how John's Gospel presents Jesus in ways that speak to our deepest questions about faith and meaning," said Frank.
Published by Covenant Books, Jerry Frank's theologically grounded work equips believers with deeper understanding of Christ's significance. This reflection strengthens faith and clarifies the Gospel's timeless relevance for contemporary disciples.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Images of Jesus in the Gospel of John" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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