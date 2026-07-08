Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption
Flowood, MS, July 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fiercify Logic, a managed service provider and cybersecurity and AI advisory firm, today announced the launch of AI Governance as a Managed Service, a new offering that gives small and mid-sized businesses and federal contractors ongoing oversight of how artificial intelligence is used across their organizations.
As AI tools spread rapidly through everyday business workflows, many organizations are adopting them faster than they can govern them, creating “shadow AI” exposure, data-handling risk, and compliance gaps that are especially serious for companies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Fiercify Logic's new service is designed to close that gap with a repeatable, managed program rather than a one-time assessment.
The service maps to recognized frameworks including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, DFARS 252.204-7012, and CMMC, and is delivered in tiers so organizations can start with discovery and policy and scale into continuous monitoring and reporting. Engagements typically include an AI tool inventory, a white-label acceptable use policy, shadow AI discovery, a remediation roadmap, and an executive readout so leadership has clear visibility into where AI is being used and how it is being controlled.
“Businesses shouldn't have to choose between moving fast with AI and staying compliant,” said Brandi Ward, Founder and CEO of Fiercify Logic. “Our clients want the productivity gains, but they also answer to auditors, primes, and their own customers. We built AI Governance as a Managed Service so they can adopt AI with confidence and prove they're doing it responsibly.”
The new offering extends a portfolio built around security and compliance for regulated and federal-facing organizations. Fiercify Logic provides managed IT, CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 readiness, NIST SP 800-171 and DFARS support, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 management, VoIP, and backup and disaster recovery. That combination lets the firm govern AI risk in the same environment where it already manages its clients' infrastructure, security, and compliance controls.
The service is available now to organizations nationwide, with a focus on SMBs and companies in the defense industrial base.
About Fiercify Logic
Fiercify Logic is a managed service provider and cybersecurity and AI advisory firm based in Flowood, Mississippi. The firm helps small and mid-sized businesses and federal contractors modernize their IT, strengthen their security posture, and meet compliance obligations across frameworks including CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and DFARS. Services span managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance advisory, AI governance, Microsoft Azure and 365, VoIP, and backup and recovery. Learn more at fiercifylogic.com.
As AI tools spread rapidly through everyday business workflows, many organizations are adopting them faster than they can govern them, creating “shadow AI” exposure, data-handling risk, and compliance gaps that are especially serious for companies handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Fiercify Logic's new service is designed to close that gap with a repeatable, managed program rather than a one-time assessment.
The service maps to recognized frameworks including the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, ISO/IEC 42001, DFARS 252.204-7012, and CMMC, and is delivered in tiers so organizations can start with discovery and policy and scale into continuous monitoring and reporting. Engagements typically include an AI tool inventory, a white-label acceptable use policy, shadow AI discovery, a remediation roadmap, and an executive readout so leadership has clear visibility into where AI is being used and how it is being controlled.
“Businesses shouldn't have to choose between moving fast with AI and staying compliant,” said Brandi Ward, Founder and CEO of Fiercify Logic. “Our clients want the productivity gains, but they also answer to auditors, primes, and their own customers. We built AI Governance as a Managed Service so they can adopt AI with confidence and prove they're doing it responsibly.”
The new offering extends a portfolio built around security and compliance for regulated and federal-facing organizations. Fiercify Logic provides managed IT, CMMC Level 1 and Level 2 readiness, NIST SP 800-171 and DFARS support, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 management, VoIP, and backup and disaster recovery. That combination lets the firm govern AI risk in the same environment where it already manages its clients' infrastructure, security, and compliance controls.
The service is available now to organizations nationwide, with a focus on SMBs and companies in the defense industrial base.
About Fiercify Logic
Fiercify Logic is a managed service provider and cybersecurity and AI advisory firm based in Flowood, Mississippi. The firm helps small and mid-sized businesses and federal contractors modernize their IT, strengthen their security posture, and meet compliance obligations across frameworks including CMMC, NIST SP 800-171, and DFARS. Services span managed IT, cybersecurity and compliance advisory, AI governance, Microsoft Azure and 365, VoIP, and backup and recovery. Learn more at fiercifylogic.com.
Contact
Fiercify LogicContact
Brandi Ward
833-534-3727
Brandi Ward
833-534-3727
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