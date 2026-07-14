Recent Release, "Park Street Jungles," by Covenant Books Author Kathleen Thompson Howard, Shares a Grandmother's Vivid Memories
Riverview, FL, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Thompson Howard has completed a new book, "Park Street Jungles," a lyrical work that weaves together family heritage and historical narrative. Accompanied by colorful illustrations from Kennedy Renee Young, the story unfolds in a place locals called "the jungles off Park Street"—a neighborhood where grand mansions overlooked the Gulf while humble shanties stood in their shadow. Through vivid storytelling grounded in cherished family lore, the narrative captures the essence of a transformative era and the people who inhabited this distinctive landscape.
Howard's intimate connection to her subject matter enriches every page. Drawing from her grandmother's colorful memories and her own deep roots in Gulfport, Florida, she brings an authenticity that resonates throughout the work. Her fifty-seven-year marriage to Bill and her role as grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to five have shaped her perspective on family legacy. A faith journey that began at age twelve has further informed her desire to explore and preserve the stories of those who came before her, particularly her maternal grandmother's remarkable life.
"Park Street Jungles" celebrates resilience, beauty, and the unbreakable bonds that transcend time itself. Readers will discover not merely a historical account of a bygone place, but a heartfelt exploration into one family's soul and the indelible mark they left on their community. The novel honors how ordinary lives in extraordinary settings create the tapestry of human experience, reminding us that our roots and relationships define who we become.
"My grandmother's world deserved to be remembered," said the author. "Through this book, I wanted to capture not just the places she knew, but the spirit and determination that defined her generation. Every detail, every memory, is a thread in the larger story of our family and our city."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathleen Thompson Howard’s evocative work invites readers into a vanished world while illuminating timeless truths about family, heritage, and human connection. This testament to ancestral memory will inspire anyone seeking to understand their own roots and the stories that shaped their family's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Park Street Jungles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Howard's intimate connection to her subject matter enriches every page. Drawing from her grandmother's colorful memories and her own deep roots in Gulfport, Florida, she brings an authenticity that resonates throughout the work. Her fifty-seven-year marriage to Bill and her role as grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and great-grandmother to five have shaped her perspective on family legacy. A faith journey that began at age twelve has further informed her desire to explore and preserve the stories of those who came before her, particularly her maternal grandmother's remarkable life.
"Park Street Jungles" celebrates resilience, beauty, and the unbreakable bonds that transcend time itself. Readers will discover not merely a historical account of a bygone place, but a heartfelt exploration into one family's soul and the indelible mark they left on their community. The novel honors how ordinary lives in extraordinary settings create the tapestry of human experience, reminding us that our roots and relationships define who we become.
"My grandmother's world deserved to be remembered," said the author. "Through this book, I wanted to capture not just the places she knew, but the spirit and determination that defined her generation. Every detail, every memory, is a thread in the larger story of our family and our city."
Published by Covenant Books, Kathleen Thompson Howard’s evocative work invites readers into a vanished world while illuminating timeless truths about family, heritage, and human connection. This testament to ancestral memory will inspire anyone seeking to understand their own roots and the stories that shaped their family's journey.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Park Street Jungles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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