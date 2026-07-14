Recent Release, "The Best Mom Ever," from Covenant Books Author Blackie, Presents a Tender Exploration of How Divine Providence Connects Families Through Unexpected Bonds
Denver, CO, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Blackie has completed a new book, titled, "The Best Mom Ever," which tells the remarkable story of a rescue dog who finds his forever home with a young couple embarking on their marriage. What begins as a second chance becomes an extraordinary journey filled with laughter, growth, and unconditional love. As their family expands with the arrival of a colicky newborn, Blackie discovers that his role transcends being a pet: he becomes a protector, playmate, and faithful companion through every milestone.
The author, Callie, grew up in a Christian household where stewardship of all creation was paramount. Her own experiences raising beloved dogs—from her childhood companion Blackie, a Labrador retriever mix, to Sierra, a blonde Labrador, and eventually her own Great Danes through rescue work—have shaped her conviction that animals deserve our deepest care and respect. This passion for animal welfare runs through her family legacy, and she continues her mother's example of treating dogs as lifelong family members.
"The Best Mom Ever" weaves together themes of redemption, purpose, and the sacred connection between humans and animals. Through Blackie's eyes, readers witness how a child's innocent joy transforms a rescue dog's world entirely. The narrative illuminates a spiritual truth: that God orchestrates relationships between people and animals to teach us about love, support, and the profound responsibility we bear toward vulnerable creatures.
"This story began as a simple Mother's Day gift," said the author, "but it evolved into something I hope touches hearts across generations. Blackie's journey reflects what I've learned from my own dogs—that rescue is never just about saving an animal. It's about being saved yourself."
Published by Covenant Books, Blackie's heartfelt work offers families a meaningful meditation on faith and compassion. Readers will discover how a rescue dog's story becomes a testament to God's design for nurturing relationships across species.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Best Mom Ever" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author, Callie, grew up in a Christian household where stewardship of all creation was paramount. Her own experiences raising beloved dogs—from her childhood companion Blackie, a Labrador retriever mix, to Sierra, a blonde Labrador, and eventually her own Great Danes through rescue work—have shaped her conviction that animals deserve our deepest care and respect. This passion for animal welfare runs through her family legacy, and she continues her mother's example of treating dogs as lifelong family members.
"The Best Mom Ever" weaves together themes of redemption, purpose, and the sacred connection between humans and animals. Through Blackie's eyes, readers witness how a child's innocent joy transforms a rescue dog's world entirely. The narrative illuminates a spiritual truth: that God orchestrates relationships between people and animals to teach us about love, support, and the profound responsibility we bear toward vulnerable creatures.
"This story began as a simple Mother's Day gift," said the author, "but it evolved into something I hope touches hearts across generations. Blackie's journey reflects what I've learned from my own dogs—that rescue is never just about saving an animal. It's about being saved yourself."
Published by Covenant Books, Blackie's heartfelt work offers families a meaningful meditation on faith and compassion. Readers will discover how a rescue dog's story becomes a testament to God's design for nurturing relationships across species.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "The Best Mom Ever" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories