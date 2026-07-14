Recent Release, "The Riddle of Truth," from Covenant Books Author Thomas Waring Acker, II, Follows One Man's Quest to Uncover Life-Changing Truths Amid Danger
Lexington, SC, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Waring Acker, II has completed his debut novel, "The Riddle of Truth: Part 1: The Journey," a gripping exploration of identity and purpose set against a backdrop of danger and discovery. The narrative follows Thomas Joshua Ben Adam, a man stripped of everything—his family, his possessions, his very memories—who awakens with no knowledge of who he is. As ruthless enemies close in, Thomas encounters a mysterious stranger who sets him on an unexpected path toward an enigmatic organization called the Guardians of Truth. With time slipping away and his survival uncertain, he must navigate through trials that test his resolve and challenge his understanding of the world around him.
Drawing from his rich background in theology, philosophy, and critical thinking, Acker brings authentic depth to his storytelling. A magna cum laude graduate in Biblical Studies from Toccoa Falls College and an MBA holder from Limestone College, he combines scholarly insight with narrative skill. His experience as an honorably discharged US Army veteran and his work across private sector, state government, and federal government roles have shaped a perspective that informs this tale with authenticity and wisdom. These life experiences permeate the novel, creating resonance that elevates the story beyond mere adventure.
"The Riddle of Truth" weaves together themes of redemption, courage, and the transformative power of confronting fundamental questions about existence and morality. Readers will discover whether Thomas possesses the fortitude to seek truth and embrace his destiny as he prepares to encounter humanity's greatest adversary. This is ultimately a story where one ordinary life demonstrates that courage in the face of overwhelming odds can reshape destinies and leave an indelible legacy. The first installment in a two-part saga, this work invites readers into a battle between light and darkness where the stakes could not be higher.
"I wrote this story because I believe that truth, justice, love, and freedom are values essential to humanity's growth and survival," said the author. "Through Thomas Joshua Ben Adam's journey, I hope readers will discover their own capacity to seek truth boldly and embrace the transformation that follows."
Published by Covenant Books, Thomas Waring Acker, II's enthralling work offers readers both an engaging narrative and profound philosophical questions that linger long after the final page. This saga demonstrates the power of one individual to make an enduring difference in a world filled with uncertainty.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Riddle of Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Drawing from his rich background in theology, philosophy, and critical thinking, Acker brings authentic depth to his storytelling. A magna cum laude graduate in Biblical Studies from Toccoa Falls College and an MBA holder from Limestone College, he combines scholarly insight with narrative skill. His experience as an honorably discharged US Army veteran and his work across private sector, state government, and federal government roles have shaped a perspective that informs this tale with authenticity and wisdom. These life experiences permeate the novel, creating resonance that elevates the story beyond mere adventure.
"The Riddle of Truth" weaves together themes of redemption, courage, and the transformative power of confronting fundamental questions about existence and morality. Readers will discover whether Thomas possesses the fortitude to seek truth and embrace his destiny as he prepares to encounter humanity's greatest adversary. This is ultimately a story where one ordinary life demonstrates that courage in the face of overwhelming odds can reshape destinies and leave an indelible legacy. The first installment in a two-part saga, this work invites readers into a battle between light and darkness where the stakes could not be higher.
"I wrote this story because I believe that truth, justice, love, and freedom are values essential to humanity's growth and survival," said the author. "Through Thomas Joshua Ben Adam's journey, I hope readers will discover their own capacity to seek truth boldly and embrace the transformation that follows."
Published by Covenant Books, Thomas Waring Acker, II's enthralling work offers readers both an engaging narrative and profound philosophical questions that linger long after the final page. This saga demonstrates the power of one individual to make an enduring difference in a world filled with uncertainty.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Riddle of Truth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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