Recent Release, "Travels with Sage," from Covenant Books Author Lizzie Duemig, Invites Readers on a Patriotic Adventure Through America's Most Treasured Landscapes
Dickinson, TX, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lizzie Duemig has completed a new book, "Travels with Sage: Prancing Around the National Parks," a delightful journey that follows a spirited canine companion and her devoted mom as they explore the nation's most iconic natural wonders. From coast to coast, Sage discovers the unique beauty and majesty of each destination, learning valuable lessons about wildlife conservation, environmental stewardship, and the importance of preserving our shared heritage. With a sparkle in her eye and an infectious enthusiasm, this lovable pup prances through thrilling activities at every stop, even earning her badge as an official National Park BARK Ranger.
This book is the second installment in the “Travels with Sage” adventure series. The author brings a profound depth of experience to this heartwarming tale. Dr. Lizzie Duemig holds a doctorate in forensic psychology and dual master's degrees in education and philosophy, with an accomplished career spanning eight years as a public educator, plus an additional 15 years of service in municipal, county, and federal law enforcement agencies. Her real-life companion, Sage, is a white lab/husky rescue who provided comfort and healing following a personal tragedy. The two have traveled to twenty-three states together, experiencing genuine adventures that inspired friends to encourage Duemig to share their stories with a broader audience.
"Travels with Sage" reveals themes of connection, respect for the natural world, and the transformative power of companionship. Readers will discover how a devoted friendship transcends circumstances, how nature awakens wonder in the soul, and how small moments of shared joy create lasting memories. Young adventurers will find themselves captivated by Sage's charming personality and her ability to forge friendships wherever her paws take her, while simultaneously absorbing timeless lessons about conservation and gratitude for the treasures that surround us.
"Sage's genuine enthusiasm and boundless joy mirror the spirit of exploration that lives within us all," said Duemig. "Through her eyes, readers experience the majesty of our national parks while learning that every place, every creature, and every moment offers something precious to cherish and protect."
Published by Covenant Books, Lizzie Duemig's heartwarming work inspires young readers to embrace adventure and develop a lifelong appreciation for nature's splendor. This touching narrative demonstrates how education and entertainment can walk hand-in-hand, creating stories that resonate with both children and the adults who guide them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Travels with Sage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
This book is the second installment in the “Travels with Sage” adventure series. The author brings a profound depth of experience to this heartwarming tale. Dr. Lizzie Duemig holds a doctorate in forensic psychology and dual master's degrees in education and philosophy, with an accomplished career spanning eight years as a public educator, plus an additional 15 years of service in municipal, county, and federal law enforcement agencies. Her real-life companion, Sage, is a white lab/husky rescue who provided comfort and healing following a personal tragedy. The two have traveled to twenty-three states together, experiencing genuine adventures that inspired friends to encourage Duemig to share their stories with a broader audience.
"Travels with Sage" reveals themes of connection, respect for the natural world, and the transformative power of companionship. Readers will discover how a devoted friendship transcends circumstances, how nature awakens wonder in the soul, and how small moments of shared joy create lasting memories. Young adventurers will find themselves captivated by Sage's charming personality and her ability to forge friendships wherever her paws take her, while simultaneously absorbing timeless lessons about conservation and gratitude for the treasures that surround us.
"Sage's genuine enthusiasm and boundless joy mirror the spirit of exploration that lives within us all," said Duemig. "Through her eyes, readers experience the majesty of our national parks while learning that every place, every creature, and every moment offers something precious to cherish and protect."
Published by Covenant Books, Lizzie Duemig's heartwarming work inspires young readers to embrace adventure and develop a lifelong appreciation for nature's splendor. This touching narrative demonstrates how education and entertainment can walk hand-in-hand, creating stories that resonate with both children and the adults who guide them.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Travels with Sage" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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