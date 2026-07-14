Recent Release, "A Guidebook for Living and Dying," from Covenant Books Author Mark Steffen, Explores the Spiritual Significance of Life and Death
Eastvale, CA, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mark Steffen has completed a new book addressing one of humanity's most fundamental questions: Why do we physically die, and what role does our earthly existence play in our eternal destiny? The work presents a transformative perspective on the human body as a purposeful vessel designed not merely for temporal satisfaction but as a home where the human spirit and the spirit of God can dwell and grow together in the physical world.
As founder and director of Twilife International and The Constitution of God, Inc., Mark Steffen has devoted himself to understanding the original design and purpose of humanity. His organizations investigate the creation process and explore how our physical and spiritual dimensions function as an integrated whole. Through decades of study and spiritual inquiry, Steffen has developed a distinctive vision of what it means to fulfill our authentic calling as beings created in God's image.
"A Guidebook for Living and Dying" invites readers to reconsider the deeper meaning of their physical lives and prepares them for the spiritual reality that awaits beyond this earthly existence. Rather than viewing the body as an end in itself this enlightening work reveals how our earthly activities, spiritual growth, and moral choices directly shape our experience in the spirit world to come. Readers will discover how understanding life's true purpose enables them to live with greater intention and prepare for the transition to their eternal home with God.
"When we understand the original purpose for life and death, we can truly fulfill the meaning of our existence and live as the home of God both now and in heaven," said Steffen.
Published by Covenant Books, Mark Steffen's illuminating work offers readers a framework for understanding their existence that bridges the physical and spiritual realms. This profound exploration empowers individuals to align their lives with their original divine design and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "A Guidebook for Living and Dying" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
As founder and director of Twilife International and The Constitution of God, Inc., Mark Steffen has devoted himself to understanding the original design and purpose of humanity. His organizations investigate the creation process and explore how our physical and spiritual dimensions function as an integrated whole. Through decades of study and spiritual inquiry, Steffen has developed a distinctive vision of what it means to fulfill our authentic calling as beings created in God's image.
"A Guidebook for Living and Dying" invites readers to reconsider the deeper meaning of their physical lives and prepares them for the spiritual reality that awaits beyond this earthly existence. Rather than viewing the body as an end in itself this enlightening work reveals how our earthly activities, spiritual growth, and moral choices directly shape our experience in the spirit world to come. Readers will discover how understanding life's true purpose enables them to live with greater intention and prepare for the transition to their eternal home with God.
"When we understand the original purpose for life and death, we can truly fulfill the meaning of our existence and live as the home of God both now and in heaven," said Steffen.
Published by Covenant Books, Mark Steffen's illuminating work offers readers a framework for understanding their existence that bridges the physical and spiritual realms. This profound exploration empowers individuals to align their lives with their original divine design and purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this revelatory work can purchase "A Guidebook for Living and Dying" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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