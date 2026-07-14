Recent Release, "STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK," from Covenant Books Author Richard Hal Davis, Offers a Raw Account of Faith Tested by Circumstance and Redeemed
Inkster, MI, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Richard Hal Davis has completed a new book, "STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK: A BACKSLIDER'S JOURNEY," which traces his formative years on the west side of Detroit during some of the city's most turbulent decades. Growing up on Burlingame Street in the 1960s and 1970s, Davis witnessed firsthand the violence, upheaval, and heartbreak that defined his neighborhood. Yet interspersed among these harrowing experiences were moments of laughter, adventure, and profound life lessons that shaped the person he would become. From elementary school through high school, he navigated a landscape constantly fractured by conflict, learning early that survival required both resilience and hope.
The narrative takes a transformative turn when Davis, during his freshman year at Florida A&M University, experienced an awakening that would alter the trajectory of his entire life. In a small campus apartment, he accepted Christ and discovered, for the first time, a profound inner peace. However, adapting to this newfound spiritual commitment proved far more complex than he anticipated. Peer pressure, family expectations, and his own wrestling with faith would lead him through countless cycles of backsliding and redemption, each one teaching him something essential about grace and persistence. These struggles are not presented as failures but as necessary waypoints on a genuine spiritual journey.
"STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK" ultimately examines the compelling question that emerged from years of spiritual wrestling: "Lord, knowing what I know, why can't I get it right?" Through candid reflection and honest introspection, readers will discover how a child shaped by urban chaos grew into a man seeking reconciliation with his faith. The book speaks to anyone who has struggled with consistency in their beliefs, who has felt the tension between knowing truth and living it, and who dares to ask God the hard questions. Davis's unflinching vulnerability creates an accessible portrait of redemption that resonates with authenticity.
"This memoir represents my attempt to understand the gap between knowledge and obedience," said Davis. "I wanted readers to see that faith is not a destination we reach and then remain stationary—it's a journey with valleys and mountaintops, and both are necessary for growth."
Published by Covenant Books, Richard Hal Davis's introspective work offers readers a testament to perseverance and the transformative power of divine grace. His courageous storytelling provides hope to those navigating their own spiritual crossroads.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The narrative takes a transformative turn when Davis, during his freshman year at Florida A&M University, experienced an awakening that would alter the trajectory of his entire life. In a small campus apartment, he accepted Christ and discovered, for the first time, a profound inner peace. However, adapting to this newfound spiritual commitment proved far more complex than he anticipated. Peer pressure, family expectations, and his own wrestling with faith would lead him through countless cycles of backsliding and redemption, each one teaching him something essential about grace and persistence. These struggles are not presented as failures but as necessary waypoints on a genuine spiritual journey.
"STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK" ultimately examines the compelling question that emerged from years of spiritual wrestling: "Lord, knowing what I know, why can't I get it right?" Through candid reflection and honest introspection, readers will discover how a child shaped by urban chaos grew into a man seeking reconciliation with his faith. The book speaks to anyone who has struggled with consistency in their beliefs, who has felt the tension between knowing truth and living it, and who dares to ask God the hard questions. Davis's unflinching vulnerability creates an accessible portrait of redemption that resonates with authenticity.
"This memoir represents my attempt to understand the gap between knowledge and obedience," said Davis. "I wanted readers to see that faith is not a destination we reach and then remain stationary—it's a journey with valleys and mountaintops, and both are necessary for growth."
Published by Covenant Books, Richard Hal Davis's introspective work offers readers a testament to perseverance and the transformative power of divine grace. His courageous storytelling provides hope to those navigating their own spiritual crossroads.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "STRANGERS WITHIN THE DARK" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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