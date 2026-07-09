Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit
Defense, government, industry, and academic leaders to convene on October 27-28, 2026, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As global competition intensifies and supply chain vulnerabilities continue to challenge national security, the need for a robust domestic biomanufacturing ecosystem has never been more critical. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce its Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit on October 27-28, 2026, at National Harbor, Maryland.
The 2026 Summit will gather senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War (DoW), Military Research Laboratories, Federal Government, Commercial Industry, and Academia to discuss how biomanufacturing can enhance national security objectives, strengthen the U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing base, and enable domestic production of critical materials, medicines, fuels, and defense supplies. This event will emphasize the importance of leveraging biotechnology and advanced manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries, build resilient supply chains, and support future defense requirements.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
• HON Dr. Aprille Ericsson, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science & Technology (Event Moderator)
• Michael Bailey, SES, Director, DEVCOM CBC
• Dr. Elizabeth Dhummakupt, Acting Biomanufacturing Branch Chief, DEVCOM CBC
• Caitlin Frazer, Executive Director, National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology
• Dr. Michael Tarlov, Acting Deputy Director, Material Measurement Laboratory, NIST
• Dr. Liz Specht, VP of Science & Strategic Initiatives, Food Systems Innovations
• Barbara McQuiston, Former Director of Defense Research and Engineering, OUSD R&E; CEO, BKM Tech Inc.
• Dr. Natalie Gogotsi, Material Engineer, Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs
• Dr. Nancy Kelley-Loughnane, Biosciences Technical Advisor, AFRL
• Dr. Deepti Tanjore, Director, Advanced Biofuels & Bioproducts Process Development Unit, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
• Advancing Biomanufacturing Capabilities to Support National Security Priorities
• Strengthening the U.S. Bioindustrial Base Through Public-Private Partnerships
• Leveraging Biotechnology for Defense Materials, Fuels, and Critical Supply Chains
• Accelerating Innovation and Scaling Emerging Biomanufacturing Technologies
• Reducing Reliance on Foreign Sources for Strategic Materials and Products
• Supporting Military Readiness Through Domestic Production Capabilities
• Enhancing Research Collaboration Across Government, Industry, and Academia
• Building Resilient Supply Chains Through Advanced Biomanufacturing Solutions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website for additional information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or 201.672.8745.
The 2026 Summit will gather senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War (DoW), Military Research Laboratories, Federal Government, Commercial Industry, and Academia to discuss how biomanufacturing can enhance national security objectives, strengthen the U.S. bioindustrial manufacturing base, and enable domestic production of critical materials, medicines, fuels, and defense supplies. This event will emphasize the importance of leveraging biotechnology and advanced manufacturing capabilities to reduce reliance on foreign adversaries, build resilient supply chains, and support future defense requirements.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
• HON Dr. Aprille Ericsson, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for Science & Technology (Event Moderator)
• Michael Bailey, SES, Director, DEVCOM CBC
• Dr. Elizabeth Dhummakupt, Acting Biomanufacturing Branch Chief, DEVCOM CBC
• Caitlin Frazer, Executive Director, National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology
• Dr. Michael Tarlov, Acting Deputy Director, Material Measurement Laboratory, NIST
• Dr. Liz Specht, VP of Science & Strategic Initiatives, Food Systems Innovations
• Barbara McQuiston, Former Director of Defense Research and Engineering, OUSD R&E; CEO, BKM Tech Inc.
• Dr. Natalie Gogotsi, Material Engineer, Lockheed Martin Advanced Development Programs
• Dr. Nancy Kelley-Loughnane, Biosciences Technical Advisor, AFRL
• Dr. Deepti Tanjore, Director, Advanced Biofuels & Bioproducts Process Development Unit, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
2026 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
• Advancing Biomanufacturing Capabilities to Support National Security Priorities
• Strengthening the U.S. Bioindustrial Base Through Public-Private Partnerships
• Leveraging Biotechnology for Defense Materials, Fuels, and Critical Supply Chains
• Accelerating Innovation and Scaling Emerging Biomanufacturing Technologies
• Reducing Reliance on Foreign Sources for Strategic Materials and Products
• Supporting Military Readiness Through Domestic Production Capabilities
• Enhancing Research Collaboration Across Government, Industry, and Academia
• Building Resilient Supply Chains Through Advanced Biomanufacturing Solutions
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Summit. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680.
Active military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website for additional information. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org or 201.672.8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://biomfg.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201-672-8745
https://biomfg.dsigroup.org/
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