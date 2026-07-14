"Nursing is for Me, Mom - What's Next?" from LA Fridlington Introduces Young Readers to the Diverse Career Pathways Available Within the Nursing Profession
Madison, WI, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LA Fridlington has completed a new book, "Nursing is for Me, Mom - What's Next?: Teddy Learns about the Many Roles of a Nurse," which follows Teddy's journey through a school career fair where an engaging nurse mentor reveals the breadth of opportunities in healthcare. Through this narrative, readers discover that nursing extends far beyond hospital walls—into community settings, traveling positions, and specialized roles that each offer unique rewards and responsibilities. Teddy's exploration becomes a window into possibilities that young people might never have considered.
The author brings authentic expertise to this work, having established herself as a trusted voice for young readers contemplating nursing careers. Her previous titles, "Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse" for early learners and "Hey, Mom—I Want to Be a Nurse" for middle school students, demonstrate her commitment to meeting children at different developmental stages. As a clinical nurse specialist practicing at a Milwaukee hospital, LA Fridlington draws from real-world experience to craft narratives that resonate with accuracy and passion.
This latest installment offers young people an enlightening look at nursing's expansive landscape while empowering them to envision their own futures in healthcare. Readers will encounter diverse nursing specialties, understand the varied environments where nurses thrive, and gain insight into how their individual interests and strengths might align with different career paths. The book invites meaningful conversations between young readers and the adults guiding them, fostering informed decision-making about professional aspirations.
"I wanted to show young people that nursing is far more versatile than they might imagine," said the author. "Whether in hospitals, communities, or across the globe, nurses make profound differences. This book helps them see where they might belong in this rewarding field."
Published by Covenant Books, LA Fridlington's accessible work equips young readers with foundational knowledge about nursing diversity. The book serves as both inspiration and practical guide for children considering healthcare careers.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Nursing is for Me, Mom - What's Next?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
The author brings authentic expertise to this work, having established herself as a trusted voice for young readers contemplating nursing careers. Her previous titles, "Mommi, I Want to Be a Nurse" for early learners and "Hey, Mom—I Want to Be a Nurse" for middle school students, demonstrate her commitment to meeting children at different developmental stages. As a clinical nurse specialist practicing at a Milwaukee hospital, LA Fridlington draws from real-world experience to craft narratives that resonate with accuracy and passion.
This latest installment offers young people an enlightening look at nursing's expansive landscape while empowering them to envision their own futures in healthcare. Readers will encounter diverse nursing specialties, understand the varied environments where nurses thrive, and gain insight into how their individual interests and strengths might align with different career paths. The book invites meaningful conversations between young readers and the adults guiding them, fostering informed decision-making about professional aspirations.
"I wanted to show young people that nursing is far more versatile than they might imagine," said the author. "Whether in hospitals, communities, or across the globe, nurses make profound differences. This book helps them see where they might belong in this rewarding field."
Published by Covenant Books, LA Fridlington's accessible work equips young readers with foundational knowledge about nursing diversity. The book serves as both inspiration and practical guide for children considering healthcare careers.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Nursing is for Me, Mom - What's Next?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
About Covenant Books:
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For more information, visit www.covenantbooks.com.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories