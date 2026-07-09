Iron Heart Canning Brings Their Mobile Canning & Co-Packing Network to the Texas Beverage Market
The Quality Leader in Mobile Canning has Partnered with Blue Flag Distillery to Launch Co-Packing and Mobile Canning in Texas.
Manchester, NH, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The nation’s largest mobile cannery has expanded once again. Iron Heart Canning Company, a mobile canning and co-packing provider serving breweries, cideries, wineries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic producers, announced today that it has partnered with Blue Flag Distillery in Fort Worth to open a fully functional co-packing operation and also expand its mobile canning services to the region.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to bring our industry-leading canning and co-packing services into Fort Worth,” said Tyler Wille, founder and CEO of Iron Heart Canning. “Our partnership with Blue Flag will allow us to immediately offer both our full service co-packaging and mobile canning services to Texas.”
Iron Heart currently operates more than 80 canning lines across 28 states, providing beverage packaging services throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and the Upper Midwest. This move will allow Iron Heart to expand their mobile canning services and vast co-packing network into East Texas, Oklahoma City, and parts of Louisiana.
“We are passionate about being the best at two things,” said Wille. “First and foremost is serving our customers and forging long term partnerships. The second is our obsession with being the quality leader in canning. Through our seam excellence program, dissolved oxygen testing, in-house lab capabilities, and dedicated internal resources for continually advancing our expertise, our goal is to offer a solution that is exponentially more valuable than insourcing.”
About Blue Flag Distillery: Based in Fort Worth, TX, Blue Flag Distillery is a full-scale beverage producer with a newly redesigned, 20,000 sq ft production facility, located in the heart of Fort Worth at the intersection of I-30 and I-35. In addition to crafting its own Single Malt, Gin, and beer, Blue Flag offers manufacturing and packaging capabilities across beer, wine, spirits, sparkling water, coffee, ready-to-drink cocktails and more — giving partners a single, TTB-licensed facility to bring new beverage concepts to market.
“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to bring our industry-leading canning and co-packing services into Fort Worth,” said Tyler Wille, founder and CEO of Iron Heart Canning. “Our partnership with Blue Flag will allow us to immediately offer both our full service co-packaging and mobile canning services to Texas.”
Iron Heart currently operates more than 80 canning lines across 28 states, providing beverage packaging services throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and the Upper Midwest. This move will allow Iron Heart to expand their mobile canning services and vast co-packing network into East Texas, Oklahoma City, and parts of Louisiana.
“We are passionate about being the best at two things,” said Wille. “First and foremost is serving our customers and forging long term partnerships. The second is our obsession with being the quality leader in canning. Through our seam excellence program, dissolved oxygen testing, in-house lab capabilities, and dedicated internal resources for continually advancing our expertise, our goal is to offer a solution that is exponentially more valuable than insourcing.”
About Blue Flag Distillery: Based in Fort Worth, TX, Blue Flag Distillery is a full-scale beverage producer with a newly redesigned, 20,000 sq ft production facility, located in the heart of Fort Worth at the intersection of I-30 and I-35. In addition to crafting its own Single Malt, Gin, and beer, Blue Flag offers manufacturing and packaging capabilities across beer, wine, spirits, sparkling water, coffee, ready-to-drink cocktails and more — giving partners a single, TTB-licensed facility to bring new beverage concepts to market.
Contact
Iron Heart CanningContact
Donna VanGlad
603-664-4208
https://www.ironheartcanning.com/
Donna VanGlad
603-664-4208
https://www.ironheartcanning.com/
Categories