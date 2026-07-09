Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them.
Allentown, PA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Veteran life sciences professional strengthens VMS's capabilities in Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, and GMP compliance.
Validation Management Solutions (VMS), a life sciences consulting firm specializing in Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, and GMP compliance, today announced the appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner.
The addition of Amin marks an important milestone in the continued growth of VMS and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering senior-level technical expertise to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and advanced therapy organizations throughout North America.
With more than 25 years of experience in regulated life sciences environments, Amin has led qualification and validation efforts across laboratory equipment, manufacturing systems, utilities, controlled temperature environments, and calibration programs. His background includes protocol development, equipment qualification, commissioning, IQ/OQ/PQ execution, and temperature mapping for many of the industry's leading organizations.
As Partner, Amin will lead technical delivery across VMS's calibration, equipment qualification, commissioning, validation, and temperature mapping services while helping clients improve compliance, reduce project risk, and maintain inspection readiness.
"Our vision has never been to build just another validation consulting company," said Nathan Roman, Founder and Principal Consultant of Validation Management Solutions.
"We're building an organization that helps life sciences companies create assurance that scales with them. We believe compliance should support operational performance, not become an obstacle to it. Remoun shares that vision completely. His technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to our clients make him the ideal partner as we continue building VMS."
Amin's appointment expands VMS's ability to support clients through every phase of the validation lifecycle, from early project planning and commissioning through qualification, calibration, ongoing compliance, and operational readiness.
"I've spent my career helping clients solve technical challenges in regulated environments," said Remoun Amin, Partner at Validation Management Solutions.
"What attracted me to VMS is our shared belief that successful validation is about more than documentation. It's about building systems that are technically sound, compliant, and capable of supporting long-term operational success. I'm excited to help our clients solve complex challenges while contributing to the continued growth of VMS."
Founded by industry veteran Nathan Roman, VMS partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations to provide practical, risk-based consulting services that simplify compliance while strengthening operational performance. The firm's services include Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, equipment qualification, audit readiness, remediation, and validation strategy.
As demand for experienced validation professionals continues to grow, VMS remains focused on building long-term partnerships with organizations that value technical excellence, practical execution, and proactive compliance.
About Validation Management Solutions
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) is a specialized life sciences consulting firm providing Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, GMP compliance, audit readiness, and technical consulting services. By combining experienced leadership with practical execution, VMS helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations build compliant, reliable, and inspection-ready operations.
Validation Management Solutions (VMS), a life sciences consulting firm specializing in Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, and GMP compliance, today announced the appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner.
The addition of Amin marks an important milestone in the continued growth of VMS and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering senior-level technical expertise to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and advanced therapy organizations throughout North America.
With more than 25 years of experience in regulated life sciences environments, Amin has led qualification and validation efforts across laboratory equipment, manufacturing systems, utilities, controlled temperature environments, and calibration programs. His background includes protocol development, equipment qualification, commissioning, IQ/OQ/PQ execution, and temperature mapping for many of the industry's leading organizations.
As Partner, Amin will lead technical delivery across VMS's calibration, equipment qualification, commissioning, validation, and temperature mapping services while helping clients improve compliance, reduce project risk, and maintain inspection readiness.
"Our vision has never been to build just another validation consulting company," said Nathan Roman, Founder and Principal Consultant of Validation Management Solutions.
"We're building an organization that helps life sciences companies create assurance that scales with them. We believe compliance should support operational performance, not become an obstacle to it. Remoun shares that vision completely. His technical expertise, leadership, and commitment to our clients make him the ideal partner as we continue building VMS."
Amin's appointment expands VMS's ability to support clients through every phase of the validation lifecycle, from early project planning and commissioning through qualification, calibration, ongoing compliance, and operational readiness.
"I've spent my career helping clients solve technical challenges in regulated environments," said Remoun Amin, Partner at Validation Management Solutions.
"What attracted me to VMS is our shared belief that successful validation is about more than documentation. It's about building systems that are technically sound, compliant, and capable of supporting long-term operational success. I'm excited to help our clients solve complex challenges while contributing to the continued growth of VMS."
Founded by industry veteran Nathan Roman, VMS partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations to provide practical, risk-based consulting services that simplify compliance while strengthening operational performance. The firm's services include Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, equipment qualification, audit readiness, remediation, and validation strategy.
As demand for experienced validation professionals continues to grow, VMS remains focused on building long-term partnerships with organizations that value technical excellence, practical execution, and proactive compliance.
About Validation Management Solutions
Validation Management Solutions (VMS) is a specialized life sciences consulting firm providing Commissioning, Qualification and Validation (CQV), calibration, temperature mapping, GMP compliance, audit readiness, and technical consulting services. By combining experienced leadership with practical execution, VMS helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations build compliant, reliable, and inspection-ready operations.
Contact
Validation Managment SolutionsContact
Nathan Roman
410-259-8829
www.validationms.com
Nathan Roman
410-259-8829
www.validationms.com
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