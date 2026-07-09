Validation Management Solutions Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Remoun Amin as Partner

Validation Management Solutions (VMS) has appointed Remoun Amin as Partner, marking an important milestone in the company's growth. With more than two decades of life sciences experience, Amin strengthens VMS's ability to deliver expert CQV, calibration, and temperature mapping services while advancing its vision to help clients build assurance that scales with them.