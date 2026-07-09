Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Pittsburgh, PA, July 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Almost 2.5 million people of Ukrainian descent call the United States and Canada home, spurring Hawk Hill Pictures to release Bucha in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America. Based on a true story, the film bears witness to the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Bucha‘s tale of loss, brutality, survival, and resilience resonates emotionally with audiences, who can now experience the movie’s audio as the people of the village lived it and as directed by Stanislav Tiunov. Polish stage and film actor Cezary Lukaszewicz stars alongside Ukrainian film star Vyacheslav Dovzhenko. Bucha recounts the actions of a Kazakhstan refugee living in Ukraine who is asked to covertly get a family out of the village of Bucha. Doing so, he discovers his Kazakh passport lets him cross into occupied territories where others cannot. He subsequently embarks on other clandestine missions, witnessing shocking atrocities on the journeys. He saves hundreds of civilians before facing a choice that tests his resolve and survival.
“We’re honored to present Bucha in its original Ukrainian language. The language of a people is inseparable from their identity, their history, and their right to tell their own story,” said Jen Katzfey, President of Hawk Hill Pictures. “Bucha never flinches as it chronicles what residents endured.”
Oleksandr Shchur, producer and screenwriter of Bucha, is pleased that wider audiences have the opportunity to hear it in the original language.
Hawk Hill Pictures, in a deal brokered by Caroline Stern's Canoe Film, also distributed the title dubbed into English, which was released on February 24, 2026, the fourth anniversary of the invasion. The Ukrainian-language release was timed to honor the country’s Constitution Day, celebrated annually on June 28. Viewers may buy or rent it through Apple TV by going to tinyurl.com/watch-BUCHA-onAppleTV. The film also will be available soon on Google Play/YouTube Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime Video.
For more information about Bucha, visit www.hawkhillpictures.com/bucha. Trailers are available in English and Ukrainian.
Bucha‘s tale of loss, brutality, survival, and resilience resonates emotionally with audiences, who can now experience the movie’s audio as the people of the village lived it and as directed by Stanislav Tiunov. Polish stage and film actor Cezary Lukaszewicz stars alongside Ukrainian film star Vyacheslav Dovzhenko. Bucha recounts the actions of a Kazakhstan refugee living in Ukraine who is asked to covertly get a family out of the village of Bucha. Doing so, he discovers his Kazakh passport lets him cross into occupied territories where others cannot. He subsequently embarks on other clandestine missions, witnessing shocking atrocities on the journeys. He saves hundreds of civilians before facing a choice that tests his resolve and survival.
“We’re honored to present Bucha in its original Ukrainian language. The language of a people is inseparable from their identity, their history, and their right to tell their own story,” said Jen Katzfey, President of Hawk Hill Pictures. “Bucha never flinches as it chronicles what residents endured.”
Oleksandr Shchur, producer and screenwriter of Bucha, is pleased that wider audiences have the opportunity to hear it in the original language.
Hawk Hill Pictures, in a deal brokered by Caroline Stern's Canoe Film, also distributed the title dubbed into English, which was released on February 24, 2026, the fourth anniversary of the invasion. The Ukrainian-language release was timed to honor the country’s Constitution Day, celebrated annually on June 28. Viewers may buy or rent it through Apple TV by going to tinyurl.com/watch-BUCHA-onAppleTV. The film also will be available soon on Google Play/YouTube Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime Video.
For more information about Bucha, visit www.hawkhillpictures.com/bucha. Trailers are available in English and Ukrainian.
Contact
Hawk Hill PicturesContact
Valerie Golik
412-519-4260
hawkhillpictures.com
Valerie Golik
412-519-4260
hawkhillpictures.com
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