QNAP NAS Earns Japan’s “JC-STAR Level 1” Security Validation
Taipei, Taiwan, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading innovator in computing, networking, and storage solutions, today announced that its NAS products have achieved Level 1 certification under JC-STAR, the IoT product cybersecurity conformity assessment scheme operated by Japan's Information-technology Promotion Agency (IPA). This validation provides an objective benchmark for organizations evaluating storage equipment, further solidifying the cybersecurity foundation and trust in QNAP NAS.
"NAS serves as the critical IT infrastructure anchoring an organization’s most vital data," said Jack Yang, Vice President of the Japan and Korea Region at QNAP. "As ransomware defense, supply chain security, and IT procurement compliance become increasingly stringent, achieving JC-STAR Level 1 certification provides our clients with definitive validation. This milestone underscores QNAP's unwavering commitment to data protection and business continuity."
QNAP Aligns with Stringent Compliance Standards
JC-STAR is a trusted Japanese framework that evaluates and visualizes the cybersecurity capabilities of connected IoT devices. Its Level 1 certification confirms compliance with essential baseline security requirements, making it a pivotal indicator for enterprises and public organizations during procurement.
As NAS systems deeply integrate into file sharing, virtualization storage, and critical backups, they have become indispensable to business continuity. Consequently, when evaluating storage solutions, an organization's primary focus has shifted from mere performance and capacity to the vendor’s native cybersecurity defenses.
This certification gives IT departments, distributors, system integrators (SIs), and highly regulated sectors—such as government, education, and healthcare— a clear, verifiable benchmark to streamline procurement decisions and ensure compliance.
Certified QNAP NAS Product Lines
The main QNAP NAS series that achieved JC-STAR Level 1 certification include: TS-x64 Series, TS-x73A Series, TVS-hx74 Series, TS-hx77A Series, TS-hx87 Series, TS-hx90 Series, Other applicable models.
Note: For the full list of certified products, please visit the IPA JC-STAR Certified Product List and the QNAP Official Website.
About JC-STAR
Operated by Japan’s Information-technology Promotion Agency (IPA), JC-STAR is a cybersecurity conformity assessment and labeling scheme tailored for IoT products. By categorizing and visualizing a product’s security standards, the program enables users and procurement officers to verify cybersecurity compliance easily during product selection.
About QNAP
QNAP delivers integrated technology solutions through software innovation, hardware craftsmanship, and in-house manufacturing. With strengths in storage, networking, and smart video surveillance, QNAP also integrates cloud services to enhance data safety, intelligence, and workflow efficiency. We envision the NAS as a core platform unifying high availability, cybersecurity, edge AI, IT/OT resilience, and cloud management—empowering organizations across industries to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world.
"NAS serves as the critical IT infrastructure anchoring an organization’s most vital data," said Jack Yang, Vice President of the Japan and Korea Region at QNAP. "As ransomware defense, supply chain security, and IT procurement compliance become increasingly stringent, achieving JC-STAR Level 1 certification provides our clients with definitive validation. This milestone underscores QNAP's unwavering commitment to data protection and business continuity."
QNAP Aligns with Stringent Compliance Standards
JC-STAR is a trusted Japanese framework that evaluates and visualizes the cybersecurity capabilities of connected IoT devices. Its Level 1 certification confirms compliance with essential baseline security requirements, making it a pivotal indicator for enterprises and public organizations during procurement.
As NAS systems deeply integrate into file sharing, virtualization storage, and critical backups, they have become indispensable to business continuity. Consequently, when evaluating storage solutions, an organization's primary focus has shifted from mere performance and capacity to the vendor’s native cybersecurity defenses.
This certification gives IT departments, distributors, system integrators (SIs), and highly regulated sectors—such as government, education, and healthcare— a clear, verifiable benchmark to streamline procurement decisions and ensure compliance.
Certified QNAP NAS Product Lines
The main QNAP NAS series that achieved JC-STAR Level 1 certification include: TS-x64 Series, TS-x73A Series, TVS-hx74 Series, TS-hx77A Series, TS-hx87 Series, TS-hx90 Series, Other applicable models.
Note: For the full list of certified products, please visit the IPA JC-STAR Certified Product List and the QNAP Official Website.
About JC-STAR
Operated by Japan’s Information-technology Promotion Agency (IPA), JC-STAR is a cybersecurity conformity assessment and labeling scheme tailored for IoT products. By categorizing and visualizing a product’s security standards, the program enables users and procurement officers to verify cybersecurity compliance easily during product selection.
About QNAP
QNAP delivers integrated technology solutions through software innovation, hardware craftsmanship, and in-house manufacturing. With strengths in storage, networking, and smart video surveillance, QNAP also integrates cloud services to enhance data safety, intelligence, and workflow efficiency. We envision the NAS as a core platform unifying high availability, cybersecurity, edge AI, IT/OT resilience, and cloud management—empowering organizations across industries to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital world.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
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