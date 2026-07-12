Catalayax Releases "Lost Voices" — International Single from Oslo Spotlight Artist
Norwegian independent artist Catalayax (Pilar Cortes Catalaya Skovly) releases “Lost Voices,” a cinematic indie‑electronic single about reclaiming voice and resilience. With UK representation and a cross‑platform campaign linking the single to the artist’s book and interviews, the release is already gaining international attention.
Oslo, Norway, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent artist Catalayax today confirms her single, “Lost Voices,” is streaming worldwide. The track blends cinematic electronic production with intimate lyricism to explore themes of survival, reclamation and maternal love.
Self‑produced and fiercely independent, “Lost Voices” moves from hushed confession to anthemic release, showcasing Catalayax’s vocal clarity and narrative power. The single is supported by targeted playlist pitching and radio outreach led from the UK.
Catalayax’s creative story extends beyond music: she is the author of En Mors Stemme and a HarmENT Entertainment spotlight artist, giving the campaign strong human‑interest hooks for international press and documentary producers. Cross‑platform strategy ties the single, the book and interview content into one narrative push.
Early industry responses and network features have praised the track’s emotional clarity and production detail. The campaign is prioritising editorial playlist placements, community and college radio, and targeted feature outreach across the UK and Europe.
Self‑produced and fiercely independent, “Lost Voices” moves from hushed confession to anthemic release, showcasing Catalayax’s vocal clarity and narrative power. The single is supported by targeted playlist pitching and radio outreach led from the UK.
Catalayax’s creative story extends beyond music: she is the author of En Mors Stemme and a HarmENT Entertainment spotlight artist, giving the campaign strong human‑interest hooks for international press and documentary producers. Cross‑platform strategy ties the single, the book and interview content into one narrative push.
Early industry responses and network features have praised the track’s emotional clarity and production detail. The campaign is prioritising editorial playlist placements, community and college radio, and targeted feature outreach across the UK and Europe.
Contact
HarmENTContact
James Armstrong
+447498724036
https://harment.co.uk
James Armstrong
+447498724036
https://harment.co.uk
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