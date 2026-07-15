Recent Release, "The Controversial Shepherd," from Page Publishing Author Latoshia Breed, Explores What It Means to Follow a Leader Devoted to Spiritual Well-Being
Houston, TX, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Latoshia Breed has completed a new book, "The Controversial Shepherd: Offenses and Situations Yeshua (Jesus) Portrayed," an illuminating exploration of the moments when Jesus challenged conventional thinking and sparked debate among those who encountered Him. Through careful examination of scriptural accounts, Breed reveals how these controversial instances were not contradictions to His purpose, but rather profound demonstrations of His leadership and wisdom. The work invites readers to reconsider what they thought they knew about the nature of true guidance and spiritual direction.
As a respected Minister for over two decades, Latoshia Breed brings both scholarly insight and lived spiritual experience to her examination of Scripture. Her decades-long journey as a faith educator, prayer leader, and moral guide has equipped her with unique perspective on how ancient wisdom applies to contemporary questions of discipleship and trust. Through her role leading Temple Toshia and directing volunteer initiatives throughout the greater Houston community, Breed has cultivated deep understanding of how spiritual principles shape real lives.
In "The Controversial Shepherd," Breed examines the stakes inherent in following a leader whose methods and teachings often diverged from popular expectation. Readers will discover that what appeared controversial was actually an invitation to deeper relationship with the divine. By addressing each debatable moment with clarity and insight, Breed guides seekers toward recognizing the hallmarks of authentic spiritual leadership and understanding what it means to walk with intention alongside a guide whose vision extends far beyond immediate comfort or conventional approval.
"My hope is that readers will recognize in these controversial moments the fingerprints of a shepherd whose love transcends human limitation," said author Latoshia Breed.
Published by Page Publishing, Latoshia Breed's stirring work offers spiritual seekers a pathway to authentic understanding of Christ's nature and purpose. This transformative volume equips readers to embrace the paradoxes of faith with renewed confidence and clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Controversial Shepherd" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a respected Minister for over two decades, Latoshia Breed brings both scholarly insight and lived spiritual experience to her examination of Scripture. Her decades-long journey as a faith educator, prayer leader, and moral guide has equipped her with unique perspective on how ancient wisdom applies to contemporary questions of discipleship and trust. Through her role leading Temple Toshia and directing volunteer initiatives throughout the greater Houston community, Breed has cultivated deep understanding of how spiritual principles shape real lives.
In "The Controversial Shepherd," Breed examines the stakes inherent in following a leader whose methods and teachings often diverged from popular expectation. Readers will discover that what appeared controversial was actually an invitation to deeper relationship with the divine. By addressing each debatable moment with clarity and insight, Breed guides seekers toward recognizing the hallmarks of authentic spiritual leadership and understanding what it means to walk with intention alongside a guide whose vision extends far beyond immediate comfort or conventional approval.
"My hope is that readers will recognize in these controversial moments the fingerprints of a shepherd whose love transcends human limitation," said author Latoshia Breed.
Published by Page Publishing, Latoshia Breed's stirring work offers spiritual seekers a pathway to authentic understanding of Christ's nature and purpose. This transformative volume equips readers to embrace the paradoxes of faith with renewed confidence and clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "The Controversial Shepherd" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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