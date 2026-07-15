Recent Release, "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade," from Page Publishing Author Carol Ann, Follows a Lovable Dog's Enchanting Easter Adventures
New York City, NY, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Ann has completed a new children's book, "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade," a charming tale that captures the magic of springtime traditions. The story follows Hope, a spirited pup, and her canine companions as they embark on an unforgettable parade journey up Fifth Avenue during Easter. What begins as a whimsical dog fashion show—a bonnet competition celebrating style and creativity—becomes a heartwarming celebration of friendship, festivity, and the joy of special occasions.
Carol Ann brings her distinctive voice to this prose work, drawing on two decades of experience as an elementary school music teacher in the South Bronx, where she cultivated a deep appreciation for storytelling and creative expression. Her earlier published collections, The Breath of Life: Trees and My Gift to You, showcased her gift for poetry and verse. Now, her enduring love for animals, wildlife, and nature finds fresh expression in this engaging narrative, marking her exciting debut in prose storytelling for young readers.
In "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade," Carol Ann weaves together themes of celebration, competition, and triumph as young readers follow Hope's journey through the bustling parade. The uplifting narrative explores friendship among the canine competitors while capturing the pageantry and wonder of an Easter tradition reimagined through animals' eyes. Readers will discover not only who claims first place in this whimsical bonnet competition, but also the deeper joy found in shared celebration and community.
"I wanted to create a story that would bring smiles to children's faces while celebrating the joy of Easter and the special bond we share with our animal companions," said Ann.
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Ann's imaginative work delights young readers while fostering appreciation for animals and festive traditions. Her tender portrayal of Hope's adventure will resonate with children and families seeking wholesome holiday stories.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Carol Ann brings her distinctive voice to this prose work, drawing on two decades of experience as an elementary school music teacher in the South Bronx, where she cultivated a deep appreciation for storytelling and creative expression. Her earlier published collections, The Breath of Life: Trees and My Gift to You, showcased her gift for poetry and verse. Now, her enduring love for animals, wildlife, and nature finds fresh expression in this engaging narrative, marking her exciting debut in prose storytelling for young readers.
In "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade," Carol Ann weaves together themes of celebration, competition, and triumph as young readers follow Hope's journey through the bustling parade. The uplifting narrative explores friendship among the canine competitors while capturing the pageantry and wonder of an Easter tradition reimagined through animals' eyes. Readers will discover not only who claims first place in this whimsical bonnet competition, but also the deeper joy found in shared celebration and community.
"I wanted to create a story that would bring smiles to children's faces while celebrating the joy of Easter and the special bond we share with our animal companions," said Ann.
Published by Page Publishing, Carol Ann's imaginative work delights young readers while fostering appreciation for animals and festive traditions. Her tender portrayal of Hope's adventure will resonate with children and families seeking wholesome holiday stories.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Hope's Bonnet and the Easter Parade" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories