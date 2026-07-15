Recent Release, "Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids," from Page Publishing Author Trish Brown, Explores Fantasy Realms of Power, Love, and Survival
Boston, MA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Trish Brown has completed a new book, "Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids: Poetry in Motion," a visually captivating collection that blends stunning artwork with entrancing short stories. Within these pages, dragons seethe leaving smoldering dust heaps in their wake. Petulant warrior princesses with slipped tiaras, wrestle with destiny, and mermaids shimmer with hidden agendas: all inhabitants of kingdoms where alliances prove fragile and every decision carries weight. The narrative unfolds with wit and edge, offering fantastical tales that transcend mundane storytelling through vibrant illustrations and contradictory characters who leap from the page.
Brown's path to this ambitious work reflects her deep commitment to storytelling as connection. Once a pharmaceutical trainer in Illinois, she discovered narrative's transformative power when her young granddaughter, a dedicated budding artist, relocated to Arizona. That cherished bond inspired her earlier successes, including her debut novel "The Girl in the Mirror," followed by "Taken" and "Break Through." Her venture into children's literature with interactive picture books like "Queen Quella's Polite Request" demonstrated her gift for sparking self-discovery. Now residing in the Northeastern United States with her husband, a flourishing garden, and a sailboat, she brings that same imaginative energy to her fantasy work.
"Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids" invites readers into realms ruled by capricious, radiant dragons whose temperaments shift like embers; hotheaded princesses grappling with their own contradictions; and beguiling mermaids whose vanity masks deeper guardianship. Each tale crackles with tension as beauty becomes both weapon and curse, and every choice reverberates across kingdoms of fire, land, and sea. Readers will discover that these are not mere legends—the characters within these pages possess genuine complexity, their identities cleverly protected, their struggles profoundly real.
"My daughter, Tawn Makela Krakowski, a former jet pilot, author and living board-certified dragon inspired further reptilian research. Honestly, before this book, I considered drago’s to be overgrown winged, foul breathed, irascible lizards," said Brown. "These characters demanded to be heard, to have their contradictions honored, and to remind us that power, love, and survival are never simple choices."
Published by Page Publishing, Trish Brown's breathtaking work transports readers into realms where every creature—scaled, crowned, or finned—faces consequential decisions that reshape their worlds. This collection proves that fantasy can bite, provoke, and resonate long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Brown's path to this ambitious work reflects her deep commitment to storytelling as connection. Once a pharmaceutical trainer in Illinois, she discovered narrative's transformative power when her young granddaughter, a dedicated budding artist, relocated to Arizona. That cherished bond inspired her earlier successes, including her debut novel "The Girl in the Mirror," followed by "Taken" and "Break Through." Her venture into children's literature with interactive picture books like "Queen Quella's Polite Request" demonstrated her gift for sparking self-discovery. Now residing in the Northeastern United States with her husband, a flourishing garden, and a sailboat, she brings that same imaginative energy to her fantasy work.
"Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids" invites readers into realms ruled by capricious, radiant dragons whose temperaments shift like embers; hotheaded princesses grappling with their own contradictions; and beguiling mermaids whose vanity masks deeper guardianship. Each tale crackles with tension as beauty becomes both weapon and curse, and every choice reverberates across kingdoms of fire, land, and sea. Readers will discover that these are not mere legends—the characters within these pages possess genuine complexity, their identities cleverly protected, their struggles profoundly real.
"My daughter, Tawn Makela Krakowski, a former jet pilot, author and living board-certified dragon inspired further reptilian research. Honestly, before this book, I considered drago’s to be overgrown winged, foul breathed, irascible lizards," said Brown. "These characters demanded to be heard, to have their contradictions honored, and to remind us that power, love, and survival are never simple choices."
Published by Page Publishing, Trish Brown's breathtaking work transports readers into realms where every creature—scaled, crowned, or finned—faces consequential decisions that reshape their worlds. This collection proves that fantasy can bite, provoke, and resonate long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Trish's Dragons Warrior Princesses and Mermaids" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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