Recent Release, "Milt the Quilt," from Page Publishing Author Brenda Frese, Invites Readers Into a World Where Quilts Embody Distinct Personalities and Memories
Humansville, MO, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Frese has completed a new book, "Milt the Quilt," the first installment in the Oma Quilt Me a Story series. This enchanting tale celebrates the special bond between people and their quilts, recognizing that each textile treasure carries its own character and story. The narrative invites readers to reflect on the quilts that have graced their own lives, those beloved coverings that have been touched and treasured by caring hands.
Drawing inspiration from her own passions for quilting, gardening, and birdwatching at her Southern Missouri ranch, Frese brings authentic warmth to her storytelling. Her grandchildren serve as her creative spark, encouraging her to weave tales that resonate with younger audiences. Through her writing, she shares the gift of imagination and connection that has always defined her relationship with those she loves.
In "Milt the Quilt," Frese explores profound themes about identity, belonging, and the quiet comfort that handmade treasures provide. Readers will discover how quilts transcend their practical purpose, becoming vessels of love and memory. This uplifting work speaks to anyone who has ever wrapped themselves in a cherished blanket and felt surrounded by affection and care, reminding us that the most meaningful objects in our lives carry the imprints of those who made and shared them.
"I wanted to create a story that honors the quilts in our lives while celebrating the connections they represent," said Frese. "My hope is that readers will curl up with this book and their own quilts, remembering the people and moments stitched into every corner."
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Frese's delightful work offers families a tender entry point into conversations about heritage, creativity, and comfort. Young readers will find themselves transported into a story that celebrates the everyday magic of handmade treasures.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Milt the Quilt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing inspiration from her own passions for quilting, gardening, and birdwatching at her Southern Missouri ranch, Frese brings authentic warmth to her storytelling. Her grandchildren serve as her creative spark, encouraging her to weave tales that resonate with younger audiences. Through her writing, she shares the gift of imagination and connection that has always defined her relationship with those she loves.
In "Milt the Quilt," Frese explores profound themes about identity, belonging, and the quiet comfort that handmade treasures provide. Readers will discover how quilts transcend their practical purpose, becoming vessels of love and memory. This uplifting work speaks to anyone who has ever wrapped themselves in a cherished blanket and felt surrounded by affection and care, reminding us that the most meaningful objects in our lives carry the imprints of those who made and shared them.
"I wanted to create a story that honors the quilts in our lives while celebrating the connections they represent," said Frese. "My hope is that readers will curl up with this book and their own quilts, remembering the people and moments stitched into every corner."
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Frese's delightful work offers families a tender entry point into conversations about heritage, creativity, and comfort. Young readers will find themselves transported into a story that celebrates the everyday magic of handmade treasures.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Milt the Quilt" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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