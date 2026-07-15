Recent Release, "Quilted in Mystery," from Page Publishing Author Brenda Frese, Follows Young Detectives Uncovering Secrets in Patchwork Patterns Along the Elkhorn River
Humansville, MO, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Brenda Frese has completed a new book, "Quilted in Mystery," the second installment in the Quilt Me a Tale series, which follows ten-year-old Magdalena Schmidt as she returns to her Nebraska settlement with renewed determination to solve a pressing mystery. Having already made the courageous journey from Germany to America in the first book, Lena is ready for her next challenge, and this time she has assembled a trusty team to help her navigate the dangers and adventures ahead.
Frese draws from her own love of quilting and storytelling, inspired daily by the grandchildren who gather around to hear her tales. Her connection to the craft of quilting infuses the narrative with authenticity, as the patchwork designs become integral to uncovering hidden truths. Living on a ranch in southern Missouri with her husband Jerry, Frese has cultivated a deep appreciation for rural life and the bonds that tie communities together, elements that resonate throughout her work.
"Quilted in Mystery" explores themes of friendship, courage, and the power of collaboration as Lena, her twin sister Nina, and their friend Etta Mae form the Riddle Team. The trio must piece together clues scattered across the landscape, facing genuine peril as they work to uncover answers woven into the fabric of their community. Readers will discover how determination and loyalty can unlock the most perplexing secrets, even as danger lurks around every bend of the river.
"My grandchildren inspire everything I write," said Frese. "I wanted to create a story where young people could feel the excitement of discovery and understand that mysteries often have deeper meanings waiting to be found."
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Frese's engaging work provides young readers with an enthralling blend of mystery and historical adventure. This book sparks imagination and encourages children to look beyond the surface of things.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Quilted in Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Frese draws from her own love of quilting and storytelling, inspired daily by the grandchildren who gather around to hear her tales. Her connection to the craft of quilting infuses the narrative with authenticity, as the patchwork designs become integral to uncovering hidden truths. Living on a ranch in southern Missouri with her husband Jerry, Frese has cultivated a deep appreciation for rural life and the bonds that tie communities together, elements that resonate throughout her work.
"Quilted in Mystery" explores themes of friendship, courage, and the power of collaboration as Lena, her twin sister Nina, and their friend Etta Mae form the Riddle Team. The trio must piece together clues scattered across the landscape, facing genuine peril as they work to uncover answers woven into the fabric of their community. Readers will discover how determination and loyalty can unlock the most perplexing secrets, even as danger lurks around every bend of the river.
"My grandchildren inspire everything I write," said Frese. "I wanted to create a story where young people could feel the excitement of discovery and understand that mysteries often have deeper meanings waiting to be found."
Published by Page Publishing, Brenda Frese's engaging work provides young readers with an enthralling blend of mystery and historical adventure. This book sparks imagination and encourages children to look beyond the surface of things.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Quilted in Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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