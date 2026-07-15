Recent Release, "I Was A Therapist," from Page Publishing Author Lila Karoub, Explores the Harrowing True Cases That Shaped Her Three-Decade Career in Mental Health
Del Mar, CA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lila Karoub has completed a new book, "I Was A Therapist": True Case Studies of Child Abuse, Attempted Murder, and Marital Torture, a candid examination of the most challenging and transformative moments from her decades as a practicing psychotherapist. Drawing from her clinical experience, Karoub recounts pivotal cases involving attempted homicide, severe childhood trauma, and intimate partner violence—situations that tested her professional expertise and deepened her understanding of human resilience and desperation.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Karoub relocated to California thirty years ago to pursue graduate studies and built a distinguished career as both a psychotherapist and marriage counselor. Her practice became a sanctuary for clients seeking healing from profound wounds, where long and revealing conversations gradually inspired her to document these narratives. After retiring from active clinical work, she discovered herself drawn irresistibly back to storytelling, channeling her therapeutic insights into written form. This creative endeavor has proven so compelling that "I Was A Therapist" marks her fourth book, following the publication of Marnie's Journals and Marnie's Journal—The Final Journey.
"I Was A Therapist" reveals the psychological and physical realities of abuse through unflinching case studies that illuminate patterns of trauma, survival, and the arduous path toward recovery. Readers will encounter a young girl stripped of innocence by relentless cruelty, a woman enduring systematic violence while secretly planning escape, and a moment of shocking danger unfolding within the therapist's own office. These accounts demonstrate how courage emerges in unexpected ways and how professional compassion can serve as a catalyst for transformation, even when the journey ahead remains shrouded in uncertainty.
"My years in practice taught me that the most powerful healing begins when clients dare to imagine a different future, however frightening that prospect may be," said Karoub. "These stories honor their strength and the incremental steps toward freedom."
Published by Page Publishing, Lila Karoub's unflinching work provides readers with an intimate window into mental health crises and human perseverance. The book stands as testimony to the profound impact of professional therapeutic intervention during life's darkest chapters.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "I Was A Therapist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Karoub relocated to California thirty years ago to pursue graduate studies and built a distinguished career as both a psychotherapist and marriage counselor. Her practice became a sanctuary for clients seeking healing from profound wounds, where long and revealing conversations gradually inspired her to document these narratives. After retiring from active clinical work, she discovered herself drawn irresistibly back to storytelling, channeling her therapeutic insights into written form. This creative endeavor has proven so compelling that "I Was A Therapist" marks her fourth book, following the publication of Marnie's Journals and Marnie's Journal—The Final Journey.
"I Was A Therapist" reveals the psychological and physical realities of abuse through unflinching case studies that illuminate patterns of trauma, survival, and the arduous path toward recovery. Readers will encounter a young girl stripped of innocence by relentless cruelty, a woman enduring systematic violence while secretly planning escape, and a moment of shocking danger unfolding within the therapist's own office. These accounts demonstrate how courage emerges in unexpected ways and how professional compassion can serve as a catalyst for transformation, even when the journey ahead remains shrouded in uncertainty.
"My years in practice taught me that the most powerful healing begins when clients dare to imagine a different future, however frightening that prospect may be," said Karoub. "These stories honor their strength and the incremental steps toward freedom."
Published by Page Publishing, Lila Karoub's unflinching work provides readers with an intimate window into mental health crises and human perseverance. The book stands as testimony to the profound impact of professional therapeutic intervention during life's darkest chapters.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "I Was A Therapist" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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