Recent Release, "I'm Not Dead Yet!" from Page Publishing Author Tom H. Hawks II, is a Compelling Reflection on Navigating Life with a Terminal Diagnosis
Naples, NY, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tom H. Hawks II has completed a new book, "I'm Not Dead Yet! Living with Purpose, Leaving with Love" that invites readers into the raw, honest, and deeply human reality of living with cancer long after the initial shock of diagnosis. This is not a story about "beating" cancer, but rather about learning how to live fully while carrying it.
The author's background as a seasoned business professional, educator, and certified coach with a Master of Social Work degree from Syracuse University is woven seamlessly into the narrative. Diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2009, Mr. Hawks has spent more than a decade navigating the complexities of advanced illness while offering support and guidance to others facing similar journeys.
"I'm Not Dead Yet!" by Tom H. Hawks II explores the themes of meaningful relationships, emotional resilience, presence, purpose, and legacy. It speaks to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals who know that surviving cancer is as much an emotional and spiritual journey as it is a medical one. Through personal stories, reflections, and coaching insights, the author shows how staying connected to people, to meaning, and to what matters most can transform fear into clarity and isolation into belonging.
Said author Tom H. Hawks II, "This book is about choosing connection over fear, presence over panic, and meaning over waiting. Because as long as you're here, your story isn't over—and neither is your capacity to Live Connected."
Published by Page Publishing, Tom H. Hawks II's insightful work offers a powerful perspective on navigating life-altering challenges with resilience and grace. It is a must-read for anyone seeking purpose and connection in the face of uncertainty.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "I'm Not Dead Yet! Living with Purpose, Leaving with Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author's background as a seasoned business professional, educator, and certified coach with a Master of Social Work degree from Syracuse University is woven seamlessly into the narrative. Diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2009, Mr. Hawks has spent more than a decade navigating the complexities of advanced illness while offering support and guidance to others facing similar journeys.
"I'm Not Dead Yet!" by Tom H. Hawks II explores the themes of meaningful relationships, emotional resilience, presence, purpose, and legacy. It speaks to patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals who know that surviving cancer is as much an emotional and spiritual journey as it is a medical one. Through personal stories, reflections, and coaching insights, the author shows how staying connected to people, to meaning, and to what matters most can transform fear into clarity and isolation into belonging.
Said author Tom H. Hawks II, "This book is about choosing connection over fear, presence over panic, and meaning over waiting. Because as long as you're here, your story isn't over—and neither is your capacity to Live Connected."
Published by Page Publishing, Tom H. Hawks II's insightful work offers a powerful perspective on navigating life-altering challenges with resilience and grace. It is a must-read for anyone seeking purpose and connection in the face of uncertainty.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "I'm Not Dead Yet! Living with Purpose, Leaving with Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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