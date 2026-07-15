Recent Release, "Quantum Moonlight," from Page Publishing Author Lynn Kowal, Explores Love, Spirituality, Mortality, and Dark Imagination in Unforgettable Verse
Simsbury, CT, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lynn Kowal has completed a new book, "Quantum Moonlight," a poetry collection that traverses an expansive emotional landscape. From tender romantic verses to haunting explorations of the supernatural, this volume showcases the author's versatility and depth. The poems range across intimate narratives of passion and devotion to darker, more unsettling territories where mythological creatures and existential dread take center stage.
Drawing on her previous success with Solitary Moonbeams, Kowal continues to mature as a poet, bringing refined craftsmanship to her latest work. Her reflective sensibility shines through particularly in pieces that grapple with profound spiritual questions and the passage of time. Living in Southern New England, she draws inspiration from both the natural world and the depths of human experience, creating verses that resonate across multiple dimensions of consciousness.
"Quantum Moonlight" explores the eternal tensions that define human existence: the ecstasy of connection alongside the ache of loss, the transcendence of spiritual awakening alongside the finality of mortality. Readers will encounter a meditation on a transformative near-death experience, philosophical meditations on eternity, and moments of levity that punctuate the heavier themes. This collection does not shy away from complexity, presenting a full spectrum of human emotion that moves from rapture to melancholy to whimsy.
It is the author's hope that 'Quantum Moonlight' will allow readers to discover parts of themselves that they recognize in these verses—the beautiful, the terrifying, and the myriad sentiments in between.
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Kowal's evocative work offers solace, provocation, and wonder to those seeking deeper meaning in poetic form. These verses will linger long after the final page, inviting repeated readings and personal reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Quantum Moonlight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing on her previous success with Solitary Moonbeams, Kowal continues to mature as a poet, bringing refined craftsmanship to her latest work. Her reflective sensibility shines through particularly in pieces that grapple with profound spiritual questions and the passage of time. Living in Southern New England, she draws inspiration from both the natural world and the depths of human experience, creating verses that resonate across multiple dimensions of consciousness.
"Quantum Moonlight" explores the eternal tensions that define human existence: the ecstasy of connection alongside the ache of loss, the transcendence of spiritual awakening alongside the finality of mortality. Readers will encounter a meditation on a transformative near-death experience, philosophical meditations on eternity, and moments of levity that punctuate the heavier themes. This collection does not shy away from complexity, presenting a full spectrum of human emotion that moves from rapture to melancholy to whimsy.
It is the author's hope that 'Quantum Moonlight' will allow readers to discover parts of themselves that they recognize in these verses—the beautiful, the terrifying, and the myriad sentiments in between.
Published by Page Publishing, Lynn Kowal's evocative work offers solace, provocation, and wonder to those seeking deeper meaning in poetic form. These verses will linger long after the final page, inviting repeated readings and personal reflection.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Quantum Moonlight" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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