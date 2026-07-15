Recent Release, "Collier's Mansion," from Page Publishing Author Ronald K. Buckinger, Presents a Gripping Tale of a Secret Fortress Hidden for Nearly a Century
Coupeville, WA, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald K. Buckinger has completed a new book, titled, "Collier's Mansion: Den of Damnation," a chilling exploration of post-Civil War ambitions turned sinister. The narrative centers on Colonel Wilfred Collier, a Confederate officer whose refusal to accept defeat led him to construct an elaborate island stronghold in Washington's Puget Sound. What begins as a sanctuary for displaced Southern military personnel evolves into something far darker—a heavily fortified compound concealing weaponry, aircraft, tanks, and secrets that would remain sealed away from the world for nearly a century.
The author draws upon his six decades of island living and his distinguished career as a sheriff's detective sergeant to craft an authentic narrative brimming with investigative detail. Buckinger's background in forensic photography, crime scene analysis, and case work involving suspicious deaths lends credibility and procedural precision to his storytelling. His ability to weave real-world law enforcement experience with compelling fiction has earned him recognition as a versatile creative talent, evident in his previous work including comedic audio plays broadcast on National Public Radio.
In "Collier's Mansion," Buckinger explores haunting themes of obsession, preservation, and the weight of buried history. When workmen finally breach the mansion's impenetrable barriers in 1994, they encounter discoveries that defy explanation: mummified Confederate soldiers, perfectly preserved through advanced plasticization techniques, still seated in vintage tanks bearing Rebel insignia. As readers venture deeper into the estate's shadowed chambers, they confront fundamental questions about legacy, madness, and the price of holding onto lost causes. The narrative builds with suspenseful intensity toward revelations that cement the mansion's reputation as a true sanctuary for the damned.
"My decades on this island, combined with my years investigating complex crimes and uncovering hidden truths, provided the perfect foundation for this story," said Buckinger. "Collier's Mansion allowed me to explore how ambition and obsession can transform a place into something profoundly unsettling, while drawing on the authentic details that come from real investigative work."
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald K. Buckinger's suspenseful work transports readers into a meticulously constructed world where history refuses to stay buried. This haunting narrative promises to captivate those who relish mysteries layered with historical intrigue and psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Collier's Mansion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author draws upon his six decades of island living and his distinguished career as a sheriff's detective sergeant to craft an authentic narrative brimming with investigative detail. Buckinger's background in forensic photography, crime scene analysis, and case work involving suspicious deaths lends credibility and procedural precision to his storytelling. His ability to weave real-world law enforcement experience with compelling fiction has earned him recognition as a versatile creative talent, evident in his previous work including comedic audio plays broadcast on National Public Radio.
In "Collier's Mansion," Buckinger explores haunting themes of obsession, preservation, and the weight of buried history. When workmen finally breach the mansion's impenetrable barriers in 1994, they encounter discoveries that defy explanation: mummified Confederate soldiers, perfectly preserved through advanced plasticization techniques, still seated in vintage tanks bearing Rebel insignia. As readers venture deeper into the estate's shadowed chambers, they confront fundamental questions about legacy, madness, and the price of holding onto lost causes. The narrative builds with suspenseful intensity toward revelations that cement the mansion's reputation as a true sanctuary for the damned.
"My decades on this island, combined with my years investigating complex crimes and uncovering hidden truths, provided the perfect foundation for this story," said Buckinger. "Collier's Mansion allowed me to explore how ambition and obsession can transform a place into something profoundly unsettling, while drawing on the authentic details that come from real investigative work."
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald K. Buckinger's suspenseful work transports readers into a meticulously constructed world where history refuses to stay buried. This haunting narrative promises to captivate those who relish mysteries layered with historical intrigue and psychological depth.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Collier's Mansion" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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