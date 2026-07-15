Recent Release, "Chasing The Rain," from Page Publishing Author Timothy O'Keefe Explores Humanity's Struggle to Survive Environmental Catastrophe
Concord, NH, July 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Timothy O'Keefe has completed a new book, "Chasing The Rain," a gripping narrative that follows a group of survivors known as the Family as they navigate a planet ravaged by global warming. Thrust into an unforgiving landscape where water has become the most precious resource, they must chase the rain across a chaotic world while confronting both external dangers and internal moral questions about what it means to endure when civilization crumbles.
Drawing from seventeen years in education and his entrepreneurial ventures, O'Keefe brings a thoughtful perspective to speculative fiction. His background spanning multiple creative disciplines—from screenwriting to children's literature—enriches his storytelling with layered complexity. For this inaugural foray into long-form fiction, he constructed an intricate plot that weaves together scientific concepts, philosophical inquiry, and human resilience against a backdrop of ecological ruin.
"Chasing The Rain" unfolds through a non-linear structure that transports readers across time and space: from Dr. Zi Pang's revolutionary theory about water molecules containing messages, to Pythagoras broadcasting wisdom from hilltops, to encounters with the White Cloaks (a shadowy religious faction pursuing a new world order) and the mysterious Cube, a gene-altering facility. Readers will grapple with questions about whether PROMAC's actions triggered humanity's downfall, witness the birth of a child in this harsh epoch, and ultimately discover how the past shapes the future and whether redemption remains possible for a broken world.
"I wanted to challenge readers to think beyond our current reality and imagine not just survival, but what we might preserve of our humanity in the process," said O'Keefe.
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy O'Keefe's enthralling work invites readers into a visionary exploration of climate catastrophe and human perseverance. This novel demands reflection on our relationship with the environment and our capacity for hope amid darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Chasing The Rain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Drawing from seventeen years in education and his entrepreneurial ventures, O'Keefe brings a thoughtful perspective to speculative fiction. His background spanning multiple creative disciplines—from screenwriting to children's literature—enriches his storytelling with layered complexity. For this inaugural foray into long-form fiction, he constructed an intricate plot that weaves together scientific concepts, philosophical inquiry, and human resilience against a backdrop of ecological ruin.
"Chasing The Rain" unfolds through a non-linear structure that transports readers across time and space: from Dr. Zi Pang's revolutionary theory about water molecules containing messages, to Pythagoras broadcasting wisdom from hilltops, to encounters with the White Cloaks (a shadowy religious faction pursuing a new world order) and the mysterious Cube, a gene-altering facility. Readers will grapple with questions about whether PROMAC's actions triggered humanity's downfall, witness the birth of a child in this harsh epoch, and ultimately discover how the past shapes the future and whether redemption remains possible for a broken world.
"I wanted to challenge readers to think beyond our current reality and imagine not just survival, but what we might preserve of our humanity in the process," said O'Keefe.
Published by Page Publishing, Timothy O'Keefe's enthralling work invites readers into a visionary exploration of climate catastrophe and human perseverance. This novel demands reflection on our relationship with the environment and our capacity for hope amid darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Chasing The Rain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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