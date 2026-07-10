Tzvi Boxer, Technology Consultant and AI Strategist, Releases "The Practical AI Playbook"
Tzvi Boxer, a technology consultant and AI strategist with more than 20 years of experience, has released The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype. The book gives business leaders a calm, business-first framework for deciding when and how to adopt artificial intelligence, including a five-question test that separates real value from hype. It reflects Boxer's consulting focus on systems optimization, business automation, and practical AI implementation.
Lakewood, NJ, July 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tzvi Boxer, a technology consultant and AI strategist who has spent more than two decades helping organizations modernize systems and streamline operations, today announced the release of his new book, The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype. The book is written for business leaders who feel overwhelmed by the noise surrounding artificial intelligence and want a clear, grounded way to decide where AI genuinely helps and where it does not.
Boxer, who has worked with more than 100 clients across multiple industries, built the playbook around a simple observation: AI did not become confusing because it is complex, but because it was oversold. Companies are frequently pressured to add AI before defining the problem they are trying to solve, confirming their data is usable, or deciding who will own and maintain the system. The result, Boxer says, is unused tools, frustrated teams, and added risk.
"AI doesn't require urgency. It requires judgment," said Tzvi Boxer. "The advantage won't go to the businesses that adopt the most AI. It will go to the ones that adopt it wisely. My goal with this book is to give leaders a straightforward way to make that call."
A Business-First Framework
At the center of the book is a five-question framework that Boxer uses with his own consulting clients before recommending any AI tool: What problem are we solving? Is the problem repetitive or pattern-based? Is our data usable and trustworthy? Who owns this system internally? And how will success be measured? The approach is designed to slow decisions down just enough to save time, money, and trust over the long term.
The playbook also draws a clear line between automation and artificial intelligence, two terms that are often confused. Automation follows defined rules to reduce manual effort, while AI learns patterns and supports decisions. Many organizations, Boxer notes, reach for AI when simpler automation would solve the problem at a fraction of the cost and complexity.
Rooted in Real Operations Experience
The book reflects the same philosophy Boxer brings to his consulting practice, where he focuses on systems optimization, business automation, workflow improvement, and technology strategy. Rather than chasing trends, he helps organizations identify bottlenecks, connect disconnected tools, and build operational frameworks that scale as a company grows. His guiding principle is that technology should make businesses simpler, faster, and more effective, not more complicated.
That practical orientation extends to how Boxer treats responsible AI. The book frames data privacy, security, transparency, and human oversight not as obstacles but as the foundation of AI that a business can actually trust and sustain over time.
The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype is available now. More information about the book and Boxer's consulting work is available at https://www.tzviboxer.com.
About Tzvi Boxer
Tzvi Boxer is a technology consultant, AI strategist, and systems optimization expert. With more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, he helps businesses improve operations, streamline workflows, and adopt technology solutions that support long-term growth. His work spans technology strategy, process optimization, business automation, and practical artificial intelligence implementation. He is the author of The Practical AI Playbook. Learn more at https://www.tzviboxer.com.
Media Contact
Tzvi Boxer
Email: tzviboxer1@gmail.com
Website: https://www.tzviboxer.com
Boxer, who has worked with more than 100 clients across multiple industries, built the playbook around a simple observation: AI did not become confusing because it is complex, but because it was oversold. Companies are frequently pressured to add AI before defining the problem they are trying to solve, confirming their data is usable, or deciding who will own and maintain the system. The result, Boxer says, is unused tools, frustrated teams, and added risk.
"AI doesn't require urgency. It requires judgment," said Tzvi Boxer. "The advantage won't go to the businesses that adopt the most AI. It will go to the ones that adopt it wisely. My goal with this book is to give leaders a straightforward way to make that call."
A Business-First Framework
At the center of the book is a five-question framework that Boxer uses with his own consulting clients before recommending any AI tool: What problem are we solving? Is the problem repetitive or pattern-based? Is our data usable and trustworthy? Who owns this system internally? And how will success be measured? The approach is designed to slow decisions down just enough to save time, money, and trust over the long term.
The playbook also draws a clear line between automation and artificial intelligence, two terms that are often confused. Automation follows defined rules to reduce manual effort, while AI learns patterns and supports decisions. Many organizations, Boxer notes, reach for AI when simpler automation would solve the problem at a fraction of the cost and complexity.
Rooted in Real Operations Experience
The book reflects the same philosophy Boxer brings to his consulting practice, where he focuses on systems optimization, business automation, workflow improvement, and technology strategy. Rather than chasing trends, he helps organizations identify bottlenecks, connect disconnected tools, and build operational frameworks that scale as a company grows. His guiding principle is that technology should make businesses simpler, faster, and more effective, not more complicated.
That practical orientation extends to how Boxer treats responsible AI. The book frames data privacy, security, transparency, and human oversight not as obstacles but as the foundation of AI that a business can actually trust and sustain over time.
The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype is available now. More information about the book and Boxer's consulting work is available at https://www.tzviboxer.com.
About Tzvi Boxer
Tzvi Boxer is a technology consultant, AI strategist, and systems optimization expert. With more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries, he helps businesses improve operations, streamline workflows, and adopt technology solutions that support long-term growth. His work spans technology strategy, process optimization, business automation, and practical artificial intelligence implementation. He is the author of The Practical AI Playbook. Learn more at https://www.tzviboxer.com.
Media Contact
Tzvi Boxer
Email: tzviboxer1@gmail.com
Website: https://www.tzviboxer.com
Contact
Tzvi BoxerContact
929-278-5584
tzviboxers.com
929-278-5584
tzviboxers.com
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