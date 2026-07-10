Tzvi Boxer, Technology Consultant and AI Strategist, Releases "The Practical AI Playbook"

Tzvi Boxer, a technology consultant and AI strategist with more than 20 years of experience, has released The Practical AI Playbook: How Smart Businesses Use AI Without the Hype. The book gives business leaders a calm, business-first framework for deciding when and how to adopt artificial intelligence, including a five-question test that separates real value from hype. It reflects Boxer's consulting focus on systems optimization, business automation, and practical AI implementation.