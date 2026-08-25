ClickHelp Adds Multi-Site Setup, Letting Teams Run Several Documentation Sites from One Portal
ClickHelp, a cloud-based help authoring tool, has released multi-site setup in public beta, a new feature that enables teams to publish and manage multiple documentation sites from a single ClickHelp portal.
Yerevan, Armenia, August 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A documentation site is the public-facing destination that end readers visit — with its own domain, branding, home page, and overall reader experience. Multi-site setup makes it possible for one ClickHelp portal to host several of these sites at once. From a reader's perspective, each site functions as a fully independent website. Behind the scenes, however, authors work from a single shared portal, with users, file storage, and permissions managed centrally across all sites.
This capability was built for teams that need to publish documentation across more than one product, brand, or audience. In the past, keeping documentation cleanly separated for different products or regions typically meant using separate tools or piecing together workarounds within a single-site setup. Multi-site setup removes that limitation, allowing one portal to support multiple distinct public sites, each with its own identity and structure.
Companies with several product lines can now assign each product its own dedicated site, so readers always land on documentation built specifically for what they're using, rather than a shared, generalized space. Organizations serving multiple markets can maintain separate branded sites on separate domains, adapting design, structure, and language to each audience while still authoring and managing all content from one central location.
For teams supporting both end users and developers, multi-site setup allows a public Support Center to exist on one site while a developer-oriented knowledge base with API documentation lives on another — giving each audience a tailored experience without duplicating the authoring process. Companies with strict localization needs can also dedicate a separate site to each language, keeping content fully separated by domain instead of mixing languages within a single site.
The feature also extends to businesses that distribute software through resellers or OEM partners. Each partner can receive their own branded documentation site that reflects their identity to their end customers, while the ClickHelp team continues to manage and update the underlying content from a single, centralized portal.
This capability was built for teams that need to publish documentation across more than one product, brand, or audience. In the past, keeping documentation cleanly separated for different products or regions typically meant using separate tools or piecing together workarounds within a single-site setup. Multi-site setup removes that limitation, allowing one portal to support multiple distinct public sites, each with its own identity and structure.
Companies with several product lines can now assign each product its own dedicated site, so readers always land on documentation built specifically for what they're using, rather than a shared, generalized space. Organizations serving multiple markets can maintain separate branded sites on separate domains, adapting design, structure, and language to each audience while still authoring and managing all content from one central location.
For teams supporting both end users and developers, multi-site setup allows a public Support Center to exist on one site while a developer-oriented knowledge base with API documentation lives on another — giving each audience a tailored experience without duplicating the authoring process. Companies with strict localization needs can also dedicate a separate site to each language, keeping content fully separated by domain instead of mixing languages within a single site.
The feature also extends to businesses that distribute software through resellers or OEM partners. Each partner can receive their own branded documentation site that reflects their identity to their end customers, while the ClickHelp team continues to manage and update the underlying content from a single, centralized portal.
Contact
ClickHelp AM LLCContact
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
Elmira Abbyasova
+79156800820
https://clickhelp.com/
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