Secardeo certEntra v2 Web App for Auto-Enrollment of Entra ID Certificates for S/MIME & CBA
Munich, Germany, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Secardeo releases certEntra v2 for certificate automation for Entra ID users with PQC protection.
Secardeo certEntra v2 is now available as an Azure Web App, enabling centralized, automated registration of digital user certificates for Entra ID users. This allows S/MIME certificates to be obtained from a public certificate authority and deployed to all of the user's Intune-managed devices for end-to-end encryption and digital signing. Furthermore, it also allows the registration and distribution of user authentication certificates (CBA) from a private CA. Centralized key archiving ensures that private keys can be distributed and later restored.
certEntra v2 is the first solution on the market to use post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in a hybrid method with ML-KEM/RSA for the long-term protection of archived keys.
Key features in certEntra include:
·Easy deployment as an Azure Web App or on an on-premises VM
·Full integration with Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL, Exchange Online, and Microsoft 365
·Automatic registration, archiving, renewal, revocation, and publication of certificates in the Exchange Online GAL and Secardeo certBox
·Support for multiple certificate templates with public and private CAs
·Distribution of certificates and private keys to all of the user's Windows, Android, or Apple devices in Intune using the built-in Secardeo or Microsoft certificate connector
·Support for shared mailboxes
·Basic certificate management and user self-service
·Configurable e-mail notifications
“End-to-end encryption based on S/MIME is a critical requirement when using cloud services and for meeting compliance requirements such as GDPR or NIS-2,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of Secardeo.
certEntra is part of the Secardeo TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Sama Badawy
Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com
Secardeo certEntra v2 is now available as an Azure Web App, enabling centralized, automated registration of digital user certificates for Entra ID users. This allows S/MIME certificates to be obtained from a public certificate authority and deployed to all of the user's Intune-managed devices for end-to-end encryption and digital signing. Furthermore, it also allows the registration and distribution of user authentication certificates (CBA) from a private CA. Centralized key archiving ensures that private keys can be distributed and later restored.
certEntra v2 is the first solution on the market to use post-quantum cryptography (PQC) in a hybrid method with ML-KEM/RSA for the long-term protection of archived keys.
Key features in certEntra include:
·Easy deployment as an Azure Web App or on an on-premises VM
·Full integration with Entra ID, Intune, Azure Key Vault, Azure SQL, Exchange Online, and Microsoft 365
·Automatic registration, archiving, renewal, revocation, and publication of certificates in the Exchange Online GAL and Secardeo certBox
·Support for multiple certificate templates with public and private CAs
·Distribution of certificates and private keys to all of the user's Windows, Android, or Apple devices in Intune using the built-in Secardeo or Microsoft certificate connector
·Support for shared mailboxes
·Basic certificate management and user self-service
·Configurable e-mail notifications
“End-to-end encryption based on S/MIME is a critical requirement when using cloud services and for meeting compliance requirements such as GDPR or NIS-2,” says Dr. Gunnar Jacobson, founder and managing director of Secardeo.
certEntra is part of the Secardeo TOPKI platform, which includes a series of components for complete automated certificate lifecycle management.
For more information, see www.secardeo.com.
Secardeo GmbH
Hohenadlstr. 4
D-85737 Ismaning
www.secardeo.com
Further information:
Sama Badawy
Tel: +49 89 189 35 89-0
Fax: +49 89 189 35 89-9
info@secardeo.com
Contact
Secardeo GmbHContact
Sama Badawy
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
Sama Badawy
+49/89 189 35 89-0
www.secardeo.com
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