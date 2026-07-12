Innovix Code Launches Free App Feasibility Audit to Help U.S. Small Businesses Avoid Costly Mobile App Mistakes

Innovix Code is a mobile app and web development company founded in 2020, with offices in Austin, Texas and New York. The company builds custom mobile apps, web platforms, and digital products for small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, with a focus on native iOS and Android development, UI/UX design, and full-cycle product delivery. Innovix Code has completed more than 700 client projects and maintains a 4.9-star average client rating.