Edge Optics Loveland Grand Opening Celebration on July 17 & 18
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - all day on Friday, July 17 & Saturday, July 18 - be sure to stop by for the festivities.
Loveland, CO, July 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edge Optics, a locally owned, family-operated eye care practice known for its unique blend of top-notch medical expertise, handpicked eyewear, and deep-rooted community involvement, is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its second location, in Downtown Loveland. The office officially opened to patients in June and is excited to welcome the community into the space that pays homage to the original Loveland Public Library that was located on the same property.
Since opening in Old Town Fort Collins in 2013, Edge Optics has grown into more than just an eye care clinic—it has become a community hub dedicated to connection, creativity, and care. While the practice is known for delivering high-quality comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and specialty treatments, it is their commitment to giving back to the community that truly sets them apart. Edge Optics is involved in countless nonprofits and community events.
Edge Optics has proudly partnered with local organizations to provide over 1000 free eye exams and pairs of glasses to unhoused and underserved individuals in Northern Colorado. By helping people regain clear vision, the team supports not only eye health, but also confidence, independence, and access to new opportunities.
“Opening our Loveland location is incredibly exciting for us—not just because we’re growing, but because it allows us to expand our impact. This is very important to me as a 5th generation Colorado native,” said Mindy Bryant, CEO at Edge Optics. “We believe everyone deserves to see clearly and have the coolest gear for getting outdoors and experiencing the Colorado lifestyle, in a super cool space. We are really looking forward to meeting people in Loveland! Please come by next weekend and be part of the fun!”
True to its roots, Edge Optics plans to continue and grow its community outreach efforts in Loveland, building new partnerships and continuing to extend its mission of accessible, compassionate eye care.
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - be sure to stop by for the festivities.
Since opening in Old Town Fort Collins in 2013, Edge Optics has grown into more than just an eye care clinic—it has become a community hub dedicated to connection, creativity, and care. While the practice is known for delivering high-quality comprehensive eye exams, contact lens fittings, and specialty treatments, it is their commitment to giving back to the community that truly sets them apart. Edge Optics is involved in countless nonprofits and community events.
Edge Optics has proudly partnered with local organizations to provide over 1000 free eye exams and pairs of glasses to unhoused and underserved individuals in Northern Colorado. By helping people regain clear vision, the team supports not only eye health, but also confidence, independence, and access to new opportunities.
“Opening our Loveland location is incredibly exciting for us—not just because we’re growing, but because it allows us to expand our impact. This is very important to me as a 5th generation Colorado native,” said Mindy Bryant, CEO at Edge Optics. “We believe everyone deserves to see clearly and have the coolest gear for getting outdoors and experiencing the Colorado lifestyle, in a super cool space. We are really looking forward to meeting people in Loveland! Please come by next weekend and be part of the fun!”
True to its roots, Edge Optics plans to continue and grow its community outreach efforts in Loveland, building new partnerships and continuing to extend its mission of accessible, compassionate eye care.
Edge Optics will be celebrating the Grand Opening of its Loveland Office with special in office discounts, giveaways, live music, food, drinks and more - be sure to stop by for the festivities.
Contact
Edge OpticsContact
William Maestas
970-682-2627
www.edgeoptics.com
William Maestas
970-682-2627
www.edgeoptics.com
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