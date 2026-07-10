Cross-Borough Deliveries Are Where NYC Couriers Fail: Xentra Transport Splits Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens Into Dedicated Driver Zones

Cross-borough runs are the weak point of same day delivery in New York. A driver finishing in Jamaica gets sent to Tribeca, and the customer eats the delay. Xentra Transport, a NYC-based courier and freight company, has scrapped the citywide driver pool and assigned dedicated drivers to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. The company handles medical, legal, catering, freight and white glove work across the five boroughs and Tri-State area.