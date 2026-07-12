AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- AquaStore, a specialized global B2B marketplace for water-related industries, is expanding digital access for companies operating across the pool, spa, wellness, water treatment, filtration, irrigation and related service sectors.
Operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a UAE-based company, AquaStore is designed to help manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, contractors, service providers and project buyers connect through one focused digital ecosystem. The platform supports supplier discovery, product visibility, company profiles, RFQ-based sourcing and project-driven business opportunities.
The water technology market remains highly relationship-based and fragmented across multiple countries, sectors and supply chains. AquaStore aims to make international sourcing more efficient by giving industry participants a dedicated platform built specifically around the needs of water-related trade.
Through AquaStore, suppliers can present their companies and products to a targeted B2B audience, while buyers can search for reliable partners, request quotations and discover solutions across key categories such as pool systems, spa and wellness products, water filtration, treatment equipment, irrigation systems, water tanks and professional services.
“AquaStore was created to give the global water industry a more focused and efficient digital marketplace,” said Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore. “Our goal is to connect manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers in one ecosystem where business discovery becomes faster, more transparent and more international.”
The platform is part of Aquamarket FZCO’s broader mission to support the digital transformation of B2B trade in the water technology sector. AquaStore is positioned for companies seeking international visibility, supplier partnerships, project sourcing and market expansion across the Middle East and global water industry.
More information is available at aquastores.net.
Operated by Aquamarket FZCO, a UAE-based company, AquaStore is designed to help manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, contractors, service providers and project buyers connect through one focused digital ecosystem. The platform supports supplier discovery, product visibility, company profiles, RFQ-based sourcing and project-driven business opportunities.
The water technology market remains highly relationship-based and fragmented across multiple countries, sectors and supply chains. AquaStore aims to make international sourcing more efficient by giving industry participants a dedicated platform built specifically around the needs of water-related trade.
Through AquaStore, suppliers can present their companies and products to a targeted B2B audience, while buyers can search for reliable partners, request quotations and discover solutions across key categories such as pool systems, spa and wellness products, water filtration, treatment equipment, irrigation systems, water tanks and professional services.
“AquaStore was created to give the global water industry a more focused and efficient digital marketplace,” said Aydin Malikov, Founder and CEO of AquaStore. “Our goal is to connect manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers in one ecosystem where business discovery becomes faster, more transparent and more international.”
The platform is part of Aquamarket FZCO’s broader mission to support the digital transformation of B2B trade in the water technology sector. AquaStore is positioned for companies seeking international visibility, supplier partnerships, project sourcing and market expansion across the Middle East and global water industry.
More information is available at aquastores.net.
Contact
AquaStoreContact
Aydin Malikov
+994505558833
aquastores.net
Aydin Malikov
+994505558833
aquastores.net
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