Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic.