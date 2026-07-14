Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic.
Ocean View, DE, July 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, has been recognized with an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards, one of the custom storage and cabinetry industry's most respected national design competitions.
The recognition was awarded for the company's custom home office project, which showcases sophisticated black and white finishes, a dramatic waterfall desk, integrated storage solutions, and furniture-quality craftsmanship. The project reflects the company's philosophy of designing spaces that balance functionality, aesthetics, and lasting value.
Presented during the Closets Conference & Expo, the Top Shelf Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in custom closets, cabinetry, home offices, and specialty storage projects across North America.
"This recognition is a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire team," said Paul Manna, Owner of Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry. "Every project is a collaboration between our designers, cabinet makers, project managers, and installers. Receiving this honor reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design for every client."
Earlier this year, Behind Closed Doors was announced as a finalist in the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards. Receiving an Honorable Mention further highlights the company's continued growth and reputation for creating luxury custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic region.
As a local manufacturer, Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry designs, builds, and installs fully customized solutions for closets, kitchens, pantries, home offices, media centers, garages, mudrooms, wall beds, libraries, commercial interiors, and architectural cabinetry. Every project is designed around the client's lifestyle and manufactured with precision in the company's Delaware facility.
"Our goal has always been to create spaces that improve how people live and work," added Manna. "Industry recognition is meaningful because it reflects the passion, creativity, and craftsmanship our team brings to every project."
For more information about Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and its custom design and manufacturing services, visit https://bcdclosets.com.
About Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is a Delaware-based designer and manufacturer of luxury custom closets, cabinetry, architectural millwork, and specialty storage solutions. Serving homeowners, builders, interior designers, and commercial clients throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic, the company is known for combining thoughtful design, premium materials, and American-made craftsmanship to create personalized interiors that are built to last.
The recognition was awarded for the company's custom home office project, which showcases sophisticated black and white finishes, a dramatic waterfall desk, integrated storage solutions, and furniture-quality craftsmanship. The project reflects the company's philosophy of designing spaces that balance functionality, aesthetics, and lasting value.
Presented during the Closets Conference & Expo, the Top Shelf Design Awards recognize outstanding achievements in custom closets, cabinetry, home offices, and specialty storage projects across North America.
"This recognition is a testament to the talent and dedication of our entire team," said Paul Manna, Owner of Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry. "Every project is a collaboration between our designers, cabinet makers, project managers, and installers. Receiving this honor reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design for every client."
Earlier this year, Behind Closed Doors was announced as a finalist in the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards. Receiving an Honorable Mention further highlights the company's continued growth and reputation for creating luxury custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic region.
As a local manufacturer, Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry designs, builds, and installs fully customized solutions for closets, kitchens, pantries, home offices, media centers, garages, mudrooms, wall beds, libraries, commercial interiors, and architectural cabinetry. Every project is designed around the client's lifestyle and manufactured with precision in the company's Delaware facility.
"Our goal has always been to create spaces that improve how people live and work," added Manna. "Industry recognition is meaningful because it reflects the passion, creativity, and craftsmanship our team brings to every project."
For more information about Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry and its custom design and manufacturing services, visit https://bcdclosets.com.
About Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is a Delaware-based designer and manufacturer of luxury custom closets, cabinetry, architectural millwork, and specialty storage solutions. Serving homeowners, builders, interior designers, and commercial clients throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic, the company is known for combining thoughtful design, premium materials, and American-made craftsmanship to create personalized interiors that are built to last.
Contact
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and CabinetryContact
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
Roxan DeGennaro
(302) 537-4811
www.bcdclosets.com
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