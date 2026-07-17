Evangelist Delphine Akiy’s Newly Released "A Different Spirit" is an Empowering Guide to Cultivating a Life Aligned with God’s Will
“A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Delphine Akiy offers biblical insight and encouragement for believers seeking to grow in faith, purpose, and spiritual strength.
Silver Spring, MD, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage”: an inspiring exploration of what it means to live with a spirit set apart for God. “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Delphine Akiy, a minister of the Word and intercessor with a passion for guiding others to their identity in Christ. She leads Scripture Recipes, a Word-based ministry that emphasizes living in obedience and transformation for spiritual and practical prosperity. Through her foundation, Bless Child, she supports the less privileged while sharing Christ’s love. A mentor and mother, she is devoted to inspiring faith, hope, and purposeful living.
Evangelist Delphine Akiy shares, “Three million people were said to have come out of Egypt for Canaan, and only two out of them (plus children) were said to have reached the destination. One of these two men is Caleb, a man marked with a different spirit. The question is, What is it we’re supposed to do to stand out like these men? This book will explore all these stages: discovery, development, and deployment to see what we can carry in our walk with God in cultivating a different spirit, the spirit that sets us apart. It takes a different spirit to bring us into alignment with what God’s will is so that we can receive His promises, His plans for our lives, and the fullness of them. Get ready for impartation by a different spirit—the spirit of Caleb—the Spirit of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Delphine Akiy’s new book provides spiritual encouragement and practical steps for embracing a life transformed by faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Evangelist Delphine Akiy shares, “Three million people were said to have come out of Egypt for Canaan, and only two out of them (plus children) were said to have reached the destination. One of these two men is Caleb, a man marked with a different spirit. The question is, What is it we’re supposed to do to stand out like these men? This book will explore all these stages: discovery, development, and deployment to see what we can carry in our walk with God in cultivating a different spirit, the spirit that sets us apart. It takes a different spirit to bring us into alignment with what God’s will is so that we can receive His promises, His plans for our lives, and the fullness of them. Get ready for impartation by a different spirit—the spirit of Caleb—the Spirit of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Delphine Akiy’s new book provides spiritual encouragement and practical steps for embracing a life transformed by faith.
Consumers can purchase “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Different Spirit: Discover, Develop, and Deploy for Your Advantage”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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