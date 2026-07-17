Recent Release, "Strength and Dignity," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Krystal Wolkensdorfer, Offers Daily Spiritual Nourishment Rooted in Scripture
Scott City, KS, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Krystal Wolkensdorfer has completed a new book, titled, "Strength and Dignity: Daily Devotionals," a collection of quick, accessible reflections designed to strengthen the faith of Christian women seeking to live out godly lives. Each devotion draws directly from God's instruction manual, inviting readers to lean into His divine wisdom so they can embody His love and guidance in their daily existence. These reflections are crafted to place readers at the feet of Jesus, offering practical ways to apply His living Word in their everyday thinking, speaking, and actions.
A lifelong resident of Western Kansas, Wolkensdorfer was raised on a farm in a nurturing home alongside her siblings, where faith became the cornerstone of her upbringing. She remains an active member of her local church, where she now serves as a high school Sunday school teacher. Her passion for Christ has shaped her entire life, and she brings this authentic conviction to her writing with the desire to help others encounter the same transformative relationship with Jesus that has guided her throughout the years.
In "Strength and Dignity," Wolkensdorfer addresses the universal struggle Christian women face when trying to live faithfully amid the demands and distractions of modern life. Through spiritually enriching devotions, readers will discover how to anchor their thoughts and behaviors in Scripture, developing the inner resilience that comes from trusting God's wisdom. The book offers women a pathway to genuine spiritual growth, equipping them to navigate their roles as wives, mothers, and disciples with confidence rooted in Christ's eternal truth.
"My deepest desire is to see women encounter Jesus in a personal way and allow His Word to transform how they live each day," said author Krystal Wolkensdorfer. "These devotions are my invitation to sit together at His feet and discover the strength that only comes through knowing and obeying His truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krystal Wolkensdorfer's faith-filled work provides Christian women with daily spiritual guidance that deepens their walk with Christ. Readers will find themselves equipped to live with greater purpose and conviction in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Strength and Dignity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A lifelong resident of Western Kansas, Wolkensdorfer was raised on a farm in a nurturing home alongside her siblings, where faith became the cornerstone of her upbringing. She remains an active member of her local church, where she now serves as a high school Sunday school teacher. Her passion for Christ has shaped her entire life, and she brings this authentic conviction to her writing with the desire to help others encounter the same transformative relationship with Jesus that has guided her throughout the years.
In "Strength and Dignity," Wolkensdorfer addresses the universal struggle Christian women face when trying to live faithfully amid the demands and distractions of modern life. Through spiritually enriching devotions, readers will discover how to anchor their thoughts and behaviors in Scripture, developing the inner resilience that comes from trusting God's wisdom. The book offers women a pathway to genuine spiritual growth, equipping them to navigate their roles as wives, mothers, and disciples with confidence rooted in Christ's eternal truth.
"My deepest desire is to see women encounter Jesus in a personal way and allow His Word to transform how they live each day," said author Krystal Wolkensdorfer. "These devotions are my invitation to sit together at His feet and discover the strength that only comes through knowing and obeying His truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Krystal Wolkensdorfer's faith-filled work provides Christian women with daily spiritual guidance that deepens their walk with Christ. Readers will find themselves equipped to live with greater purpose and conviction in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Strength and Dignity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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