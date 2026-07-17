Recent Release, "Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Otha R. Edwards, Explores Redemption and Divine Grace
Chesapeake, VA, July 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Otha R. Edwards has completed a new book, "Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On": In the Search for True Happiness, a stirring collection of spiritual poems that traces the author's profound transformation from a life consumed by worldly desires to one anchored in faith. The work begins with Edwards's candid acknowledgment of his past—years spent chasing fleshly pleasures and temporary satisfaction—before pivoting toward the awakening that changed everything. Through loss and grief, he discovered that genuine happiness could only be found through a direct relationship with God, and he now shares that hard-won wisdom with readers searching for authentic meaning.
Edwards's journey is rooted in a lifetime of spiritual experience that began when the Spirit of God touched his heart at age twelve. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, and now residing in Chesapeake, Edwards served two tours of duty in Vietnam before stepping away from his faith during his early adult years. His return to Christ came through devastating circumstance—the loss of his son—a tragedy that illuminated the critical importance of placing God at the center of family and purpose. Since his spiritual rebirth, Edwards has dedicated himself to kingdom building, and this second collection of poems represents his earnest desire to channel divine inspiration into words that will revive struggling souls.
"Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On" addresses the universal struggle between temptation and transcendence, revealing what happens when we trade temporal pleasures for eternal truth. Readers will encounter faith-filled reflections that acknowledge the reality of human weakness while proclaiming the liberating power of God's forgiveness. These words, which Edwards credits to divine inspiration, offer solace during dark seasons and illuminate the spiritual path forward. The collection serves as a beacon for anyone questioning whether redemption is possible, whether their past mistakes disqualify them from grace, and whether true happiness exists beyond the fleeting satisfactions of sin.
"My deepest prayer," said author Otha R. Edwards, "is that the words God has given me become reviving fire to my readers' spirit and soul, helping them understand that no matter how far we have wandered, God's love and redemptive power remain constant and available to all who seek His forgiveness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Otha R. Edwards's faith-filled work offers readers a beacon of hope and spiritual encouragement. These powerful poems will speak to anyone wrestling with regret, searching for direction, or yearning to deepen their connection with God.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Edwards's journey is rooted in a lifetime of spiritual experience that began when the Spirit of God touched his heart at age twelve. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, and now residing in Chesapeake, Edwards served two tours of duty in Vietnam before stepping away from his faith during his early adult years. His return to Christ came through devastating circumstance—the loss of his son—a tragedy that illuminated the critical importance of placing God at the center of family and purpose. Since his spiritual rebirth, Edwards has dedicated himself to kingdom building, and this second collection of poems represents his earnest desire to channel divine inspiration into words that will revive struggling souls.
"Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On" addresses the universal struggle between temptation and transcendence, revealing what happens when we trade temporal pleasures for eternal truth. Readers will encounter faith-filled reflections that acknowledge the reality of human weakness while proclaiming the liberating power of God's forgiveness. These words, which Edwards credits to divine inspiration, offer solace during dark seasons and illuminate the spiritual path forward. The collection serves as a beacon for anyone questioning whether redemption is possible, whether their past mistakes disqualify them from grace, and whether true happiness exists beyond the fleeting satisfactions of sin.
"My deepest prayer," said author Otha R. Edwards, "is that the words God has given me become reviving fire to my readers' spirit and soul, helping them understand that no matter how far we have wandered, God's love and redemptive power remain constant and available to all who seek His forgiveness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Otha R. Edwards's faith-filled work offers readers a beacon of hope and spiritual encouragement. These powerful poems will speak to anyone wrestling with regret, searching for direction, or yearning to deepen their connection with God.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Sin Makes Us Feel Good But the Spiritual Journey Goes On" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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